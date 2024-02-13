It’s been a quiet start to a 450 career for Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence, and that’s in more ways than one. Remove his crash and then did not qualify at Anaheim 1, and he’s been not great but also not terrible, with 10-7-11-8-5 results. That quiet start to the season has been created, somewhat, by quiet starts to the races themselves. Hunter has been working on that explosive speed and intensity in the early laps. It takes trust in the motorcycle and everything else that comes with time. He was much better at Glendale and worked to his first top five.

“We're trying to make that feel normal,” he said to us post race. “We've been working really hard on explosive stuff and trying to get going in the start of the main and the heat. Those boys, they got that that first few laps where they can just send it. I’m still building up a lot of confidence on the bike and learning it and stuff like that. So, it's good. It's just been fun learning it some after some sessions.”

This is the challenge Hunter signed up for, knowing he could have taken another year in 250SX to go defend his 250SX East Championship. Probably lots of nice win and title bonuses wrapped up in there. Hunter has taken the harder route so he can get better, sooner.