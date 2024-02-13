“I mean, it feels really good to be in this position,” Kitchen said on having the points lead. “I dreamed of it for a long time. So, I don't know. It's cool for sure. But, there's a lot of racing and the job’s really not done until you win the championship. So, it's cool but pressure comes with it. And, yeah, I mean, sometimes I do like pressure though, right.”

Hampshire’s second win has him a steady third place in the championship.

“I got smoked in the heat race,” Hampshire said in the post-race press conference. “Like, dude, I was struggling pretty bad. So, I was like, ‘Okay, let's see the changes that we made.’ I could trust my bike, and once I figured that out, okay, I can match their speed. Just hang right in there and hopefully, you know, it kind of gets given to me, and that's really what happened. They made some mistakes and then, yeah, I found myself out in the lead pretty quick.”

Smith had a few mistakes in the main event in Arizona, but luckily escaped with a fourth-place finish. Clipping a Tuff Block when landing a triple was not too bad, nor was the slide out he had, although the latter cost him the lead. Smith's big one came when Kitchen tripled in then rolled the tabletop in the section after the finish line when red cross flags were waving for a downed Ryder DiFrancesco. Closing on his competitor, Smith accidently jumped onto the tabletop Kitchen rolled, clipped his opponent, and crashed into the opposite facing whoops section. Luckily, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider was able to regroup and bring home fourth. He now sits only four points behind Kitchen.

“It was a great start to the day,” Smith said in a Yamaha release. “I qualified first and won my heat race. I got a good start in the main, made the pass on Levi (Kitchen), and then made a mistake and went off track. He got me back, and I passed him back again. Then I tucked the front in the sweeper after the sand; it was super hard-packed and slick. I got back up and was coming behind Levi after that triple.”