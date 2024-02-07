Results Archive
Star Yamaha on Tomac: “There was not a shock failure in any way.”

February 7, 2024 2:55pm | by:
Star Yamaha on Tomac: "There was not a shock failure in any way."

There’s been quite a bit of speculating this week wondering how or why Eli Tomac could drop from a third-place start to a tenth-place finish in Detroit, Michigan. A mechanical failure or injury was certainly under suspicion considering how quickly Tomac dropped back, and specifically there has been online speculation that something failed in his rear shock. We reached out to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager Jeremy Coker on Tuesday and he followed up today with an explanation:

“Yes I would like to [respond]. There was not a shock failure in any way," wrote Coker today in a text message. "His current shock setup is good on harder, drier tracks. When we got to the sticky, rutty dirt like this weekend it sucked the rear of the bike down and in turn gave him arm pump.”

That’s it. That’s the word from Tomac’s team. The good news for them? This weekend’s race in Glendale, Arizona, should mark a return to harder, drier dirt.

Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Main Event

February 3, 2024
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 20:58.118 28 Laps 43.691 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:02.858 +4.740 43.943 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:12.827 +14.709 43.437 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:19.538 +21.420 44.628 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:25.619 +27.501 45.191 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
6 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:26.500 +28.382 44.661 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:35.730 +37.612 45.127 Avignon, FL France Honda CRF450R
8 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:39.261 +41.143 45.677 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
9 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:47.349 +49.231 45.550 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
10 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:04.500 27 Laps 44.479 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
