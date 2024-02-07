Round five of the Monster Energy SX series was, to me, going to be the first real race of the year. What do I mean by that? Well, Anaheim 1 has always been a weirdo race, nerves are high, and so it’s not always been one to learn from, you know? Then we had two straight mudders and that shit’s crazy so we’re out on trying to figure that out. Then we had Anaheim 2 and that was a Triple Crown format so, yeah, shorter races and Cooper Webb won without winning so, yeah, I’m out on trying to really draw conclusions on that.

So, with that all being said, Detroit was the first “normal” race of the series and we can learn from that, right?

Well, maybe not. The dirt in Detroit was very soft, it rutted up bad and although we’ve seen worse conditions before in SX, this one was gnarly. In talking to the riders and watching the race it seemed like it was pretty treacherous. Plenty of riders crashed or had close calls. So, was this a “normal” race? I would still say no. It’s an outlier in that, out of the 17-race series we usually only have one or two races a year that are this bad. So, we’ll move on and I’m 99 percent sure this weekend in Glendale will be our first “normal” SX of the year!!!!

Also, ICYWW, I have some questions and answers about the series so far with five rounds down and twelve to go.

[Editor’s Note: Matthes, you’re a middle-aged man. You should stop using acronyms, In Case You Were Wondering.]

What about these mandated track changes?

ICYMI, [again with the acronyms] the guys at Feld, with the AMA, worked together to try and keep the riders healthier (it's a huge detriment to our sport, that we can’t keep the stars healthy because supercross is, umm, dangerous) with some track rules. No more than nine whoops, built by a bulldozer, not a loader, and no more dragon backs either. I did an interview with the Director of SX Mike Muye who explained more HERE.

Are they going to work?

I don’t know but hey, can’t hurt to try.

What would you do if anyone important actually cared about your opinion?

I’M GLAD I ASKED, ME! I’d tell them that starting grates, start maps, RPM gauges, start hooks, and start blocks we already have are causing first turn crashes because there’s less separation between the riders and technique means less than ever. I’d also say we need more dirt on the track (a huge expense for Feld) to keep the track in better condition, so we don’t have it down to the concrete. I’d give the track crew more time to fix the track between races, and I’d eliminate one practice and/or shorten the main events. The bikes destroying the track causes ruts and kickers, and more issues than having ten whoops and a dragon back. But no one asked me.

You did bring up the safety nets to Feld years ago and now they work great.

True, I am a pioneer for safety, maybe someone will listen to me for once.

Does this win in Detroit mean it’s Jett Lawrence’s title to lose?

Jettson took off with his second win of the season, the first rider to do that, and although he had some close calls, it wasn’t really anything too stressful for him. Much like his Anaheim 1 win, right? He’s got 48 laps led to the next highest of 15 for Aaron Plessinger (Cooper Webb is listed with zero laps led on the year and one win, BTW, but that's because the AMA doesn't keep track of laps lead in Triple Crown races). Jett's two wins have looked really similar. And maybe that’s the key for Lawrence, to get out front early. The Honda guys said they figured something out for him off the start and that worked. I really believe no one has the speed to outright catch Lawrence if he’s alone in front and doesn’t make a mistake, so the other riders have to hope Honda didn’t find something to help him off the start. Or, they have to hope his starts aren’t going to be this good very often.

[ICYWW Yes when a team tells you they figured something out with starts, a lot of that goes back to the starting grate/ECU/RPM gauge/start block/holeshot lock down devices I was talking about above.]