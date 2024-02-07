Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
Full Schedule
3 on 3: Retired Legends

3 on 3 Retired Legends

February 7, 2024 1:10pm
by:

I’m in, like, 487 different group texts talking about the sport and mostly making fun of each other. When I saw that Racer X did a “Which rider would like to unretire and race against” Q & A on the site the other day, I thought what a great idea. I know it wasn’t Weege’s idea because he’s too busy with TV to care about us little guys.

So, I thought it would be fun to ask my various group texts that same question and see what they thought.

And away we go!

Steve's original question: 

Phil Nicoletti

Jordon Smith

Just pointing out that Steve has Jordon Smith's name spelled wrong in his phone, but since it is a screenshot we cannot edit this one for you. 
Just pointing out that Steve has Jordon Smith's name spelled wrong in his phone, but since it is a screenshot we cannot edit this one for you.  Steve Matthes

Adam Cianciarulo

Grant Harlan

John Short

Justin Starling 

Kyle Chisholm

Cade Clason

Benny Bloss

Alex Ray

Henry Miller

Justin Bogle

Main image: Jim Holley | Photo credit: Dick Miller Archives

