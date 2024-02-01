Detroit Rock City! The first swing east sends us to southern Michigan in what has to be one of the earliest Detroit metro rounds in history. Temps outside will be more icy than a rap video but the racing couldn’t be hotter. We have an incredible 450 series on our hands and Detroit marks the 250 East Region opener. There simply isn’t much to be blasé about when it comes to 2024. Aaron Plessinger is returning to the scene of last year’s heartbreak but this time he's sporting the red plate as this year’s points leader. Parity? We have it. Headlines that tug on the heartstrings? We have them. This season is delivering on every level thus far.
The start for the Detroit layout is short and turns left into a 90. The tricky part here is that any tangling of bars or if the inside riders push deep, it’s a guarantee that those on the outside will be off the racetrack. If you do find yourself on the outside going in, you better be quick on the brakes or quick on the throttle. Anywhere in between is asking for an excursion.
The first rhythm will be fairly straightforward. Riders will pop up over the tabletop and then go 3-3-1. Those triples will be low and fast, discouraging any other viable options.
A netted bowl berm leads to another rhythm and there’s two trains of thought here. Riders will either go step on-step off and triple (or possibly quad) into the next corner, or they will step over the tabletop and go 3-2 into the corner.
The next bowl berm leads to the only set of Detroit whoops and these should be pivotal. With winter weather a factor, these whoops should break down somewhat and offer multiple ways of navigation. The bowl berm will provide momentum for those that would like to blitz and the length of the section will allow for passing. If riders do hope to make a pass, they will want to rail the outside of the bowl berm which leads to the inside of the next corner. It’s not always necessary to be clearly ahead when entering the next corner. Simply pulling alongside is enough if you can take control of your competitor’s braking point and ability to turn.
A sand section bends a long 180 and drives immediately into the finish line jump, placing even more emphasis on that whoops section for passing. A small double meets the landing of the finish and precedes a bowl berm back the other direction.
The next section will be a test as the elite riders will be asked to triple onto a tabletop, step off and then quad into the next corner. Not everyone will have the bravery or skill set to execute but those that do will see nice time savings.
A netted bowl berm leads to a standard supercross triple before bending slightly to the left. Riders will stay low over the small single and then triple onto the start straight and past the mechanics to begin lap 2.
Who’s Hot:
Cooper Webb has turned his season around with 2-1 finishes in the last two races. It’s hard to say he was the “fastest” rider at A2 but he was solid and consistent on a night when that was hard to find.
Eli Tomac laid waste to the field in the final race of the night and finally looked like the Eli of old. I have been hesitant to say he’s “back” but I’m there now.
Chase Sexton showed that he’s capable of winning straight up in race 1 but he still doesn’t have that insane raw speed we saw last season.
Jason Anderson can win anytime the gate drops but he has to clean up a few of the mistakes and penalties to win his third title.
Aaron Plessinger retains that coveted red plate as we enter Detroit. His energy and excitement are no less than infectious.
Justin Cooper was the fastest qualifier and was absolutely sending it all day. It was a breakout performance in his fledgling 450 SX career.
(No 250’s this week, let’s see what the East boys bring)
Who’s Not:
Jett Lawrence was a lap away from a podium last weekend when he made a big mistake in the whoops. I’m still not quite sure why he was taking chances in that scenario but these are the learning moments he’s working through.
Adam Cianciarulo has a broken bone in his hand/finger and may miss some time.
Malcolm Stewart can’t catch a break. Like not even a whiff of a break.
Christian Craig is in the same boat as the #27. They have had a horrific start to 2024.
Justin Barcia had a bad night in Anaheim but on the positive side, the Ghostbusters stuff was awesome.
Bold Predictions:
Eminem hits Jett Lawrence with a diss track during opening ceremonies. Eminem wins a Grammy for the song. Moto fans blame Jett.
Cooper Webb appeals his A2 fine claiming he was simply joining in with the movie theme after ghosting the broadcast team.
Rumor has it that all nearby lie detector tests explode into flames after Haiden Deegan’s press conference wrist injury explanation and timeline.
My Picks
250
Max Anstie
Seth Hammaker
Haiden Deegan