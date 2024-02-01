GBrakes.com and Galfer USA Unveil Fundraising Shirt to Support Baja Rider Reed Christensen

Carson City, Nevada – GBrakes.com, a leading provider of high-performance braking solutions, and Galfer USA, a renowned manufacturer of brake components, join forces to introduce a special fundraising shirt aimed at supporting Baja Rider Reed Christensen in the aftermath of the unfortunate fire that consumed his race trailer during the 2023 Baja 1000 in the Ironman class.

The incident, which occurred during the challenging Baja 1000 Ironman race, left Reed Christensen facing significant losses, including completely destroying nine motorcycles, eleven Ogio gear bags, tools, equipment and the trailer. In response to this unfortunate event, GBrakes.com and Galfer USA have collaborated to launch a limited-edition fundraising shirt, 100% of the proceeds which will be directly allocated to Reed Christensen to aid in the rebuilding of his valuable racing assets.

The fundraising shirt features a unique design that embodies the spirit of resilience and camaraderie within the off-road racing community. By purchasing this special edition shirt, supporters not only contribute to Reed's recovery but also become part of a collective effort to uplift one of the top Baja Ironman Riders.

“We’re shocked by the incident that befell Reed during the Baja 1000, and as fellow enthusiasts of off-road racing, we felt compelled to take action and extend our support. The fundraising shirt is a symbol of solidarity within the racing community, and we are confident that with the collective efforts of supporters, Reed will be able to bounce back stronger than ever," said Sandro Milesi, CEO at Galfer USA.

The fundraising campaign is open to all racing enthusiasts, supporters, and individuals who wish to contribute to Reed Christensen. The shirts can be purchased through the official www.gbrakes.com website.