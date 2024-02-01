It's tough to track all the injury news from the test tracks (because teams don't always disclose injuries and incidents that take place away from the public) but we've got a pretty good handle on the 250SX East Region rosters for the weekend.

Unfortunately, Enzo Lopes' debut with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is on hold, he's still dealing with a wrist/arm injury. We heard he might be back as early as round two in Arlington, which doesn't take place until February 24th. That's a bummer for Enzo, who has a supercross-only deal with the team and is still in search of his first career 250SX podium. Also, Lopes' teammate Stilez Robertson is out, as he's still recovering from a hefty wrist injury.