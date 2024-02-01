Lopes, Robertson, out for Detroit
It's tough to track all the injury news from the test tracks (because teams don't always disclose injuries and incidents that take place away from the public) but we've got a pretty good handle on the 250SX East Region rosters for the weekend.
Unfortunately, Enzo Lopes' debut with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is on hold, he's still dealing with a wrist/arm injury. We heard he might be back as early as round two in Arlington, which doesn't take place until February 24th. That's a bummer for Enzo, who has a supercross-only deal with the team and is still in search of his first career 250SX podium. Also, Lopes' teammate Stilez Robertson is out, as he's still recovering from a hefty wrist injury.
On the other end, Haiden Deegan is racing despite what he calls a sprained wrist (there have been rumors that he actually broke the wrist, but either way he's lining up) and Daxton Bennick and Nick Romano will make their professional supercross debuts.
Also Dilan Schwartz is out for the Toyota Redlands/Bar X Suzuki team due to a wrist injury.
As always, you can check our full Injury Report for the latest on the 450 and 250 classes every Thursday.