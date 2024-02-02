Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Watch: Detroit Supercross Animated Track Map

February 2, 2024 6:00am | by:

Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2024 Detroit Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on February 3. Take a lap around Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

This will be the fifth round of the 17-round championship, but will be the first round for the 250SX East Region Championship. This weekend's race will be indoors, as Ford Field in enclosed. Make sure to check out the full schedule for this weekend.

Detroit SX is a Day Race: Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern, Here is Unique Schedule & TV Broadcast Info

  • The 2024 Detroit SX track map.
    The 2024 Detroit SX track map. Supercross Live
