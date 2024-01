There has been a lot of talk about the new frame aboard the Austrian branded KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas motorcycles for the 2024 racing season and how it feels. Well, Kenny Day headed out to Fox Raceway on Monday to test out the 2024 Rockstar Edition Husqvarna FC 450, also known as the factory edition bike with next year's changes, to see how it felt. Hear what Kenny had to say about the chassis feel, what this bike does better or worse, as well as the integration of the Connectivity Unit Off-road (CUO) that is a LitPro device that's mounted on the front fender and comes with the bike that allows you to change several settings on the bike through your phone and track data.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

2024 Rockstar Edition Husqvarna FC 450