The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues to roll along. Now that we are done with the first four rounds, we are also done with all four of the California rounds on the schedule. Here's a quick look at some Anaheim 2 stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.
Anaheim 2 SX Quick Triple Crown Stats
Note: This was the 15th Triple Crown event in history, meaning 45 total races have been completed in each class.
250SX
Individual Race Win Wise:
Race 1: Levi Kitchen earned his first ever 250SX Triple Crown race win
Race 2: RJ Hampshire earned his fifth career 250SX Triple Crown race win
Race 3: Nate Thrasher earned his first ever 250SX Triple Crown race win
Overall Finish wise:
Levi Kitchen’s second 250SX win (both wins were Anaheim 2 SX Triple Crown events)
RJ Hampshire’s 16th 250SX podium finish (fifth podium in Triple Crown format)
Nate Thrasher’s ninth 250SX podium finish (second podium in Triple Crown format)
450SX
Individual Race Win Wise:
Race 1: Chase Sexton earned his sixth career 450SX Triple Crown race win
Race 2: Jason Anderson earned his eighth career 450SX Triple Crown race win (second to Tomac)
Race 3: Eli Tomac earned his *14th career 450SX Triple Crown race win
Overall finish wise:
Cooper Webb’s 22nd 450SX win (fourth win in Triple Crown format)
Eli Tomac’s 97th 450SX podium finish (*13th podium in Triple Crown format)
Aaron Plessinger’s sixth 450SX podium finish (first podium in Triple Crown format)
* = category leader
SX Futures
After a great battle with Gavin Towers, Cole Davies took the first 250SX Futures main event win of the season. In his first season on the 250F in 2023, Davies raced a few rounds of Supercross Futures, and in three races his season best was a fourth at last year’s Anaheim 2. Fast forward to this year’s A2 event and he grabbed his first win. Word is the New Zealand native has a tryout with GasGas and if all goes well, he might move to the U.S. full-time. Safe to say 2024 is off to a good start for the #17!
Team work makes the dream work. Love our crew. Ya Cole Davies!!!!!! Daniel Blair January 28, 2024
Bad Billy
Billy Laninovich qualified for the 250SX Triple Crown races, an incredible 22 years after his first start—also at the Anaheim 2 SX, but in 2002.
At 40 years old, Billy Laninovich qualifies for the 250SX main event Triple Crown races tonight. Mitch Kendra January 28, 2024 His first 125SX class main event was the 2002 Anaheim 2 SX on January 19, 2002.
His first 125SX class main event was the 2002 Anaheim 2 SX on January 19, 2002.
That was 22 years, 8 days ago!
Webbing Into the Top Ten
Cooper Webb’s win on Saturday was his 22nd career 450SX overall win—and his first aboard a Yamaha YZ450F. This gives him sole possession of tenth on the all-time AMA Supercross premier class wins list.
Cooper Webb's win tonight was his 22nd career 450SX main event win and his 4th 450SX Triple Crown overall win. Mitch Kendra January 28, 2024
Webb now has sole possession of tenth on the all-time AMA Supercross premier class wins list.
Four Rounds, Four Different Winners
Last time we saw in 450SX this was in:
2022
Round 1: Ken Roczen (Honda)
Round 2: Jason Anderson (Kawasaki)
Round 3: Chase Sexton (Honda)
Round 4: Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
Round 5: Tomac (2)
Eventual Champion: Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
I believe there have only been five different seasons in AMA Supercross history with four different winners in the first four rounds:
2024
2022
2021
2012
and 1976.
HOWEVER! I have not found a season that started with five winners in five rounds in the premier class. It's your move, 2024. Can you deliver in Detroit?
Last time we saw this in 250SX West Region was in:
2021
Round 1: Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
Round 2: Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki)
Round 3: Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki)
Round 4: Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
Round 5: Cooper (2)
Eventual Champion: Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
Through 4 rounds of Supercross, we have 4 different main event winners in BOTH 250SX West Region AND 450SX. Mitch Kendra January 28, 2024
Tight championships, tons of storylines to follow, oh, and the 250SX East Region starts next weekend. This season is off to one hell of a start!
All Dads Podium
Through four the first 450SX rounds of the 2024 season, we have seen two all-dads podiums:
Round 3 | San Diego SX:
1st Aaron Plessinger
2nd Cooper Webb
3rd Justin Barcia
Round 4 | Anaheim 2 SX:
1st Cooper Webb
2nd Eli Tomac
3rd Aaron Plessinger
Supercross stat of the week: Through four the first 450SX rounds of the 2024 season, we have seen two all-dads podiums: Mitch Kendra January 30, 2024
San Diego SX (Plessinger, Webb, & Barcia)
San Diego SX (Plessinger, Webb, & Barcia) Anaheim 2 SX (Webb, Tomac, & Plessinger)
Spanish Highlights
Check out the supercross highlights, in Spanish!
Supercross 2024 - Ronda 4 - 450 destacados en español
Supercross 2024 - Ronda 4 - 250 destacados en español
Post-Race Penalty Report
Late Saturday night, the AMA penalized Jason Anderson one position in the third race after he crashed, remounted, and went around the entire whoops section while accelerating. But the one position in the race ended up shifting the overall podium: it bumped Anderson from second overall down to fourth overall off the podium, bumped Eli Tomac to second overall, and Aaron Plessinger to fourth overall. Couple this position and points change with Jett Lawrence's crash late in the third race and Plessinger leaves the fourth round in the points lead.
The AMA has released the Anaheim 2 Supercross post-race penalty report. Mitch Kendra January 30, 2024
Anderson's penalty in race three was noted late Saturday night, although in time for Plessinger to head to the post-race press conference.
A fine for Webb is noted after race two. #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024 pic.twitter.com/eBbTZEFj0J
Rider Vlogs and Other Videos
Rider Vlogs and Other Videos