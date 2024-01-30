The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues to roll along. Now that we are done with the first four rounds, we are also done with all four of the California rounds on the schedule. Here's a quick look at some Anaheim 2 stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.

Anaheim 2 SX Quick Triple Crown Stats

Note: This was the 15th Triple Crown event in history, meaning 45 total races have been completed in each class.

250SX

Individual Race Win Wise:

Race 1: Levi Kitchen earned his first ever 250SX Triple Crown race win

Race 2: RJ Hampshire earned his fifth career 250SX Triple Crown race win

Race 3: Nate Thrasher earned his first ever 250SX Triple Crown race win

Overall Finish wise:

Levi Kitchen’s second 250SX win (both wins were Anaheim 2 SX Triple Crown events)

RJ Hampshire’s 16th 250SX podium finish (fifth podium in Triple Crown format)

Nate Thrasher’s ninth 250SX podium finish (second podium in Triple Crown format)

450SX

Individual Race Win Wise:

Race 1: Chase Sexton earned his sixth career 450SX Triple Crown race win

Race 2: Jason Anderson earned his eighth career 450SX Triple Crown race win (second to Tomac)

Race 3: Eli Tomac earned his *14th career 450SX Triple Crown race win

Overall finish wise:

Cooper Webb’s 22nd 450SX win (fourth win in Triple Crown format)

Eli Tomac’s 97th 450SX podium finish (*13th podium in Triple Crown format)

Aaron Plessinger’s sixth 450SX podium finish (first podium in Triple Crown format)

* = category leader