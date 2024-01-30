Results Archive
Guthrie
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Guthrie 2
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Reno
Fri Feb 9
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Redux: Anaheim 2 Super Stats

January 30, 2024 3:10pm
by:

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues to roll along. Now that we are done with the first four rounds, we are also done with all four of the California rounds on the schedule. Here's a quick look at some Anaheim 2 stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.

Anaheim 2 SX Quick Triple Crown Stats

Note: This was the 15th Triple Crown event in history, meaning 45 total races have been completed in each class.

250SX

Individual Race Win Wise:

Race 1: Levi Kitchen earned his first ever 250SX Triple Crown race win
Race 2: RJ Hampshire earned his fifth career 250SX Triple Crown race win
Race 3: Nate Thrasher earned his first ever 250SX Triple Crown race win

Overall Finish wise:

Levi Kitchen’s second 250SX win (both wins were Anaheim 2 SX Triple Crown events)
RJ Hampshire’s 16th 250SX podium finish (fifth podium in Triple Crown format)
Nate Thrasher’s ninth 250SX podium finish (second podium in Triple Crown format)

450SX

Individual Race Win Wise:

Race 1: Chase Sexton earned his sixth career 450SX Triple Crown race win
Race 2: Jason Anderson earned his eighth career 450SX Triple Crown race win (second to Tomac)
Race 3: Eli Tomac earned his *14th career 450SX Triple Crown race win

Overall finish wise:

Cooper Webb’s 22nd 450SX win (fourth win in Triple Crown format)
Eli Tomac’s 97th 450SX podium finish (*13th podium in Triple Crown format)
Aaron Plessinger’s sixth 450SX podium finish (first podium in Triple Crown format)
* = category leader

  • Levi Kitchen
    Levi Kitchen Align Media
  • Cooper Webb
    Cooper Webb Align Media

SX Futures

After a great battle with Gavin Towers, Cole Davies took the first 250SX Futures main event win of the season. In his first season on the 250F in 2023, Davies raced a few rounds of Supercross Futures, and in  three races his season best was a fourth at last year’s Anaheim 2. Fast forward to this year’s A2 event and he grabbed his first win. Word is the New Zealand native has a tryout with GasGas and if all goes well, he might move to the U.S. full-time. Safe to say 2024 is off to a good start for the #17!

Warning: strong language used.

Bad Billy

Billy Laninovich qualified for the 250SX Triple Crown races, an incredible 22 years after his first start—also at the Anaheim 2 SX, but in 2002.

Billy Laninovich
Billy Laninovich Align Media

Webbing Into the Top Ten

Cooper Webb’s win on Saturday was his 22nd career 450SX overall win—and his first aboard a Yamaha YZ450F. This gives him sole possession of tenth on the all-time AMA Supercross premier class wins list.

Four Rounds, Four Different Winners

Last time we saw in 450SX this was in:

2022

Round 1: Ken Roczen (Honda)
Round 2: Jason Anderson (Kawasaki)
Round 3: Chase Sexton (Honda)
Round 4: Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
Round 5: Tomac (2)
Eventual Champion: Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

I believe there have only been five different seasons in AMA Supercross history with four different winners in the first four rounds:
2024
2022
2021
2012
and 1976.

HOWEVER! I have not found a season that started with five winners in five rounds in the premier class. It's your move, 2024. Can you deliver in Detroit?

Last time we saw this in 250SX West Region was in:

2021

Round 1: Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
Round 2: Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki)
Round 3: Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki)
Round 4: Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
Round 5: Cooper (2)
Eventual Champion: Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

  • Jett Lawrence
    Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • Chase Sexton
    Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Aaron Plessinger
    Aaron Plessinger Align Media
  • Cooper Webb
    Cooper Webb Align Media

All Dads Podium

Through four the first 450SX rounds of the 2024 season, we have seen two all-dads podiums:

Round 3 | San Diego SX:

1st Aaron Plessinger
2nd Cooper Webb
3rd Justin Barcia

Round 4 | Anaheim 2 SX:

1st Cooper Webb
2nd Eli Tomac
3rd Aaron Plessinger

Spanish Highlights

Check out the supercross highlights, in Spanish!

Supercross 2024 - Ronda 4 - 450 destacados en español

Supercross 2024 - Ronda 4 - 250 destacados en español 

Post-Race Penalty Report

Late Saturday night, the AMA penalized Jason Anderson one position in the third race after he crashed, remounted, and went around the entire whoops section while accelerating. But the one position in the race ended up shifting the overall podium: it bumped Anderson from second overall down to fourth overall off the podium, bumped Eli Tomac to second overall, and Aaron Plessinger to fourth overall. Couple this position and points change with Jett Lawrence's crash late in the third race and Plessinger leaves the fourth round in the points lead.

Rider Vlogs and Other Videos

Here are the vlogs posted as of Tuesday afternoon:

Dean Wilson

Joan Cros

 

