Qualifying went super well for you at the San Francisco Supercross. Walk us through having no free practice, navigating the mud and having to send it from the green flag. Especially because the second qualifying session would later be canceled.

It was definitely pretty intense. To be honest, I'm pretty comfortable in those conditions just growing up, always riding in the rain and mud. So, I think it suits my riding style. I don't shy away from those type of conditions. So, I just went out there with a ready mindset and was ready to go from the beginning of the day. And I got out there and just put in a few good laps that I was pretty happy with and focused on myself and it ended up being a great qualifying, you know, being P2 overall.

What was that like going like rolling in just being like, alright, here we go!

It was pretty unreal.

Well, you were first pick for heat one, right?

So I was first gate pick for heat one. It's pretty unbelievable to be in that position with factory riders right behind me. And then just going up to the gate, having first choice I've never had that, you know, it's been years since I've been to a local race and had that happen. So, to have that again, it's pretty unbelievable. Especially at that level of competition.

Well, it's so different when you go from drawing it out of a hat at a local race to earning it and qualifying for an actual pro race.

One hundred percent.

So, when the heat races came around, walk us through that. You came through one spot away from qualifying. How much of a shuffle was it to regroup and get ready for the LCQ?

It was unbelievable how much different the track was in the heat race compared to qualifying just because they had…there's hours of rain in between and we got out there and pretty much nothing was a jump. It was definitely hectic. I picked roll offs, and it was just a struggle out there. I was top nine off the start. I did spin off the grid but got myself up there into a transfer position and I ended up crashing four times. I had to pick up my bike up four times, got back into a qualifying position again and then crashed another time. So, unfortunately, finished up tenth, looking back, I probably should have raced a little safer and not pushed it so hard, but I really did want to get a good finish, so I had a good gate pick for the main event. And it was just a rush getting ready for the LCQ. My father who's my mechanic, we were hustling the entire time in the wash station heading back, prepping the bike, getting it ready, changing gear, gloves, goggles. Lined up for the LCQ. And I was really confident just because I felt good, and I just had a different mindset than the heat race just to play it a little bit safer and get off to a great start. With spinning off the gate in the heat, I knew to sit back a little bit further for the LCQ and I ripped a perfect start. Got the holeshot. [Nate] Thrasher got by me a few turns in and, honestly, we just played it safe. I rode really conservative and just got to the finish, tried to save the clutch, save the bike and got second. So, I was pretty happy about that.

You do not have a ton of supercross main events under your belt, but that was a career best for you. Take us through the chaos that was the main event.

It was unbelievable how difficult the track was in the main event. It was nothing like I've ever ridden before. I've done my fair share of muddy Pro [Motocross] nationals like Loretta Lynn's and Ironman and this is in its own category. I mean, it was a battle out there. I actually rode pretty well in the main event compared to the LCQ. I did get stuck on the first lap, but after that, I really found my rhythm. I came from around last up to 11th and on the final lap, I fell twice, and Julien Beaumer got me and we finished about a second apart of the checkered flag. So, I was pretty bummed to give up 11th, but 12th is still a great finish for me. I've made a ton of progress this off-season. So even without the rain, I was looking forward to getting another race in and hopefully getting another career best before the rain had even started. So, I feel like I'm a new, improved rider this year and I'm looking to show that throughout the season.

How much mud riding do you do? Were you often in mud races back on the East Coast? How accustomed to you are riding mud?

I do have a fair bit of mud experience, but honestly, I think it comes down to my mental game and being able to focus in those conditions and being able to adapt on the fly. It's a completely different riding style. I do practice in it a fair bit growing up. There were times where we stay at the track, even if it did pour down rain. And since I've turned pro, I've never left a track because of the rain. I mean, I make sure to always practice in the mud because you never know when it will pay off. I mean, that's clear with Chase Sexton, you know, he's always riding whenever it rains, and it paid off for him. So even though it was a private, it's so much work washing my bike and it's a lot of wear and tear on my equipment, I do know it's crucial to practice in it. And it just makes you versatile as a racer.