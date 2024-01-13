It's weird though because I think people would hear that and be like, well, he raced five of these last year or whatever it was. It's still a new experience for you.

Well, I didn't really get any good starts last year, so I wasn't really in that mix of the talent and I really didn't get the racing experience with the top guys, I would say. Kind of just looking back on the race now and, you know, watching what kind of happens in the first couple of turns, that’s what it looks like.

Take me through the off-season with this. You did prepare a bit on the 450 last year, but was this much, much more preparation than you were doing last year?

Well, this year we had a goal and we had a start point, right? Last year was kind of unknown. I really just was riding and getting used to it and, , just doing laps with the guys really too, to stay, I guess, fresh on Supercross and learn the bike a little bit. So we made the call to jp up and race last year. But, yeah, this year we, we had a plan, we know we're doing the whole series. So that kind of helped.

You told me when I saw you a month ago that you did learn some bike stuff from Webb. Are your bikes similar or just how does that part work?

I think they're pretty similar. We don't like the exact same things but we have, you know, we both tried the same stuff and I definitely tried his set up. He's definitely played around with what I've got going on and, yeah, we, we kind of just go our way from there. But, yeah, the team obviously has both of us try the same stuff and see what works for, you know, each rider. So it's been cool.

Another thing that obviously changes is the last five minutes of the main. Your first lap is what you used to race at the end of the 250 race. What is that experience like?

I kind of like it slows the track down. A lot of these guys can go so fast on a fresh track and it's kind of scary. But at the end of these mains, we were looking at a lot of lap times. It's like probably 1:06 is like a good time, and in practice, like, I think Jett was around a 59. So, , seven seconds, it just kind of shows you how the track changes throughout the day. I feel like some of the main lines don't really work and you kind of got to start exploring, especially on these softer tracks that'll come on the east coast. So, it'll be interesting to see how that plays out too.

When we looked at the track in the morning, we're all laughing like, oh, look at these, whoops. They're so flat. Does it even matter? It's not gonna be like that in the main.

It's like, yeah, look at them at the end of practice. Like at the start, they’re fresh, and even just by the end of one practice they were getting tough, especially the second set. Those things are not easy. They get way harder than expected, as far as being technical and rough, but it's not surprising by any means. I think everyone that knows the sport knows how they'll be.

I know one of the keys then becomes, you have to set your bike up, not for the good track and practice, but you have to be aiming toward how bad it is in the main. So how do you even do that?

Yeah, in the beginning of the day you want your bikes maybe a little bit softer because the testing you do, you do it on a track that's definitely developed and is a little bit rougher. So when you get on these fresh practice sessions, the bike feels pretty stiff because we're not getting the bps that we're gonna get towards the end of the night. So it's kind of like a fine line. Like you can go softer, but you’re honestly gonna end up going back to your base setting to be different for the night show. That's kind of what I've been learning because the track is way different than the main.

Does the team actually help sometimes? Like, “No no, no, you, you might want to change that now, but trust us, you'll be glad you don't do that three hours from now.” Do they say that?

You know? Honestly, I've never even thought about it that way, and this year I've definitely already seen that and I've been hearing that a lot from everyone.