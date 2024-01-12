Weege Show: Jett Pushback? It's the Circle of Life.

It's the circle of life...in racing. Legends remain, but someone new will break through eventually. It's jarring when it happens, and the shiny new toy takes on some some damage along the way. Jett Lawrence has done one main thing right, winning, and that is one thing wrong when it happens this quickly. Jason Weigandt dives in with the latest Weege Show, presented by Honda and the CRF250R and CRF450R for 2024. Check out the team, which includes, yes, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda at a supercross near you. And check out one of the bikes for yourself. Makes winning look easy!