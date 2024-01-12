The following is a press release from WMX Racing, organized by MX Sports, the AMA and individual track promoters. The 2024 racing season will see a professional Women's racing series resume in the U.S., with races running in conjunction with major amateur events as well as two rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship.

Women’s Pro Motocross Championship Returns with Eight Round Series for 2024

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 12, 2024) – MX Sports, along with the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and participating race organizers, are pleased to announce the 2024 Women’s Professional Motocross Championship (WMX) schedule.

The WMX Series returns with a revamped schedule to allow the world’s best female racers an opportunity to compete at eight unique events throughout the country. The WMX series comeback has been spearheaded by former WMX Champion, Jordan Jarvis’ Father, Rich Jarvis. The series will run alongside the Women’s classes offered at the eight different events.

The 2024 WMX Championship will kick off alongside Daytona Beach’s “Bike Week” festivities on March 3-4 with the Monster Energy Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross on the historic grounds of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.