Racerhead #1

Supercross, Motocross, SuperMotocross on SiriusXM Radio, Channel 85 (DC)

Well, we've finally come full circle, in a really cool way. Beginning tomorrow night, all 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross Championships—all 17 supercross rounds, all 11 AMA Pro Motocross Championship races, and all three SMX playoff rounds in September—will simulcast their TV broadcasts on SiriusXM radio, Channel 85. Thanks to a strong off-season push by Steve Yarros, Lisa Joiner, and the broadcast team at Feld Motor Sports, the races will air live all season long, so if you're in a car, at work, or just enjoy listening to sports on the radio, this is a very cool development for our sport. It also is another step in the evolution of broadcasting the races on new platforms. With a nod to the old AMA results hotline of the seventies, when then-AMA officer Dave Despain used to read out the results on Sunday night, to Lou Seals' Motoworld with Despain, Art Eckman, and Larry Maiers, to Glen Wales' old 1-900-INF-MOTO results line, to Cycle News' breakthrough "Virtual Grandstand" online feed, and then on to the old internet broadcasts that Chad Damiani, Jim Holley, and even our own Jason Weigandt did in the mid-00's, to live streaming on Peacock, and now this, we've come a long way... I remember looking the Mitchell brothers up in the old tower at Kenworthy's in Troy, Ohio, trying to type out the races live and then piping it through a long-distance phone line, one of them watching through binoculars and the other furiously hammering at a computer as big as an old TV set. There was also Roxy Rockwood's old Daytona Bike Week radio shows, Radio Fox of the early '90s at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, DMXS Radio's Kevin Kelly, David Izer, and the late Joey Casey, Steve Matthes' PulpMX Show podcasting empire, and just all kinds of cool shows, podcasts, and YouTube channels now that we've almost reached a point where one could watch/listen to SX/MX 24 hours a day, every day. Somewhere up there, Art Eckman, Larry Naston, Erv Braun, and a few other amazing moto voices of yesteryear must be beaming with pride.

Preseason Media (Aaron Hansel)

Another January, of course, means another season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which always begins with a press conference at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. These things, for the most part, can be somewhat routine. The guys all “have been putting in the work, love their bikes, and can’t wait to go racing on Saturday night.” This year was no different, in that sense, but there were also some interesting and comical tidbits.

Eli Tomac, who is coming back racing for the first time since rupturing his Achilles tendon last May in Denver, said he’s feeling great, and is, remarkably, already at the same level he was last year before disaster struck. That’s good for him, because this field is loaded!

Some humorous moments came courtesy of Aaron Plessinger. When asked about his personality, one of his responses was that he always wanted to be like Joe Dirt, which prompted a big laugh. “Congrats, you made it,” quipped press conference host Jason Weigandt, which garnered another round of laughter. There were more laughs when Plessinger was asked which chassis he chose (two are available, consisting of different levels of stiffness and rigidity). “I don’t know, I really don’t know. I don’t even know what tires I'm on, brother,” Plessinger responded with a laugh.

All joking aside, I was especially impressed with just how many ways there are to watch supercross this year. In the past, getting the broadcasts have been, ehh, a bit dicey in some situations, but not any longer. In addition to Peacock, NBC will have some live broadcasts, CNBC will have a re-air of all SMX races, there will be a Spanish language broadcast, and the audio will even be broadcast on Sirius XM. I’m sure I’m missing a few outlets too, because there are 100 plus countries receiving the supercross signal in 2024. I think we can all be happy about what a solid broadcast package we’ve got going this year!

After the press conference the riders took to the track. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team had a replica of the A1 track constructed a while ago, so they probably felt right at home, but it didn’t take the other guys long at all to get it sorted. It’s hard to really make any predictions or assumptions from press day, as guys aren’t going all out, and they get routed around the whoops, but it was still pretty interesting to see them get after it for the first time in a while. Jett Lawrence seemed like he was having a hard time getting through one of the rhythm lanes cleanly, but I think that’s just because he was trying so many different lines. At one point someone even said they saw him go five-out to exit the lane! His brother, Hunter, crashed pretty good in that same lane but got up just fine. We’ll get a better idea tomorrow of how things are shaking out when the guys start laying down fast times for real. Excited yet?!