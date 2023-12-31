The Lives They Lived 2023

We close our eyes and another year goes by….

On the last day of every year we take time to remember some of the friends and fellow motorcycling enthusiasts we’ve lost along the way. With a nod to the New York Times’ annual requiem about the lives others lived, we offer our thoughts and condolences to all of those who lost someone special in 2023.

In the world we live in today, our smart phones have outsized importance to our everyday lives. We use them for communication, information, cameras, maps, purchases, entertainment, and countless other everyday tasks. They also serve as our phone books, as we fill our list of contacts with people we might communicate with often, or rarely. As the years go by, that list of personal contacts in our phones grows and grows… Which sometimes leads to that strangely sad moment when you realize that someone you knew is now gone from this world, and then another, and another. Then comes that sad moral, personal dilemma: Do you delete that lost contact’s name from your phone, or do continue to honor them by simply keeping them in your phone, knowing that their name will pop up from time to time as you scroll around for someone or something else? The reminder is sometimes a sad one, other times a positive, warm thought and maybe even a tug at the heart strings about that lost friend, gone too soon…

Ken Block is a name that probably not a single person in the motocross/supercross world who knew him will ever be deleting, nor anyone in rally car racing, freestyle motocross, snowboarding, skateboarding—really the entire action sports world. Block was a larger-than-life figure, an entrepreneur who became an icon, not only in the clothing business—he co-founded DC Shoes with his Palomar Junior College classmate Damon Way—but in all of motorsports. He leveraged DC Shoes’ success into sponsorship for countless athletes in the 1990s and 2000s; DC’s moto lineup alone included Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Travis Pastrana, Jeff Emig, Ryan Hughes, Davi Millsaps, Adam Cianciarulo, Jimmy Button and more. After selling DC Shoes, Block became a superstar athlete himself, only he did it in rally cars. His game-changing series of driving videos, known as Gymkhana, followed by his Hoonigan Industries work, ushered in a new era of popularity for rally cars, and also inspired countless videos from other athletes across all of sports. His passion, creativity, business savvy and generosity all made him an icon who’s influence and touchpoints across so many mediums and platforms will not be forgotten, nor deleted.

Ken Block was snowmobiling near his home in Park City, Utah, on January 2, 2023, when he crashed on a steep climb, then was hit by the tumbling machine. He was 55 years old. His tragic death made national news, and at the follow weekend’s opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, he received a long standing ovation from the packed house. And when a memorial service was held for him at Woodward in Park City, the star power on hand was staggering. Ken Block touched a lot of lives and inspired countless more. He is survived by his wife Lucy and their three children, the oldest of which, Lia Block, is a 17-year-old phenom in her own right.