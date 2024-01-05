Starting this weekend we will see a new color scheme added to the number plates of one bike in particular, the #18 Honda CRF450R of Jett Lawrence. It’s a distinction he earned by claiming the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship last September. The colors of that championship—purple and yellow—will be on Jett’s bike throughout both SX and MX, unless he’s the points leader. In that case, he will wear red plates with the same yellow numbers. And when Haiden Deegan begins his season, he too will have this unique color on his Star Racing Yamaha. Of course, Lawrence will switch from 18 to #1 when motocross starts, and then both Jett and Haiden will be #1 as they defend their respective SMX titles in September. And if you’re wondering, yes, all of the OEMs agreed to this concept before the AMA made it a rule.

So, for today’s List we thought we would take a look at some of the other number plate changes and trends over the years. In the early AMA years—before 1974—it was pretty much run-what-you-brung, as far as numbers and plates went, and everyone basically wore white plates with black numbers or black plates with white numbers, though riders often turned up with red numbers too.

Once the AMA established three AMA Pro Motocross classes—125, 250 and Open—they began to settle on a system of colors to define which class was which. The 125s would be black backgrounds with white numbers, the 250s would be white plates with black numbers and the Open riders would be yellow plates with black numbers. This was especially helpful in 1984 and ’85, when every national included all three classes.