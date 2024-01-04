Results Archive
Upcoming
Arenacross
Loveland
Fri Jan 5
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 6
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Grand Island
Fri Jan 12
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Francisco
Sat Jan 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Anaheim 1 Prep at Honda Test Track

January 4, 2024 8:00pm | by:

With just hours remaining before the gate drops on the 2024 season, we headed out to the Honda test track on Thursday before Anaheim 1 to scope out how the Honda HRC boys of Jett and Hunter Lawrence are feeling as well as Phoenix Honda's Dylan Ferrandis who was putting in laps as well. This was the last time each of them got some final testing in before the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season kicks off in Angel Stadium this Saturday night.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
February 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now