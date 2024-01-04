A right hand berm leads to a dragon’s back section but the saving grace here is that there is no landing single to consider. Riders will land flat on the start straight and then double into a 180 bowl berm. The lack of a landing single is critical as riders will hit the dragon’s back with reckless abandon. A rider like Malcolm Stewart can use this to his advantage as he’s incredibly proficient in these sections.

The finish line jumps over the starting line (for those keeping score, yes that means the track will cross the start five times) and into a uniquely placed supercross triple. A netted bowl berm sends riders down the first base line and with it, a serious rhythm lane to tackle.

This rhythm lane holds the potential to go big for those so inclined. The biggest option will be to triple out of the berm, quad the on-off, quad another on-off, and then single into the next bowl berm. There is no faster way that I can see but this is also a very technical option. It could very easily be deemed impossible if one of the jumps is built with an awkward angle, height, etc. For the 250’s, I would look for something a bit tamer. Getting the triple out of the corner will unlock the rest of the section but they could still very easily just go on-off instead of the quad option. It will be the section to watch in the afternoon’s qualifying sessions.

The next two sections feature back-to-back whoops. Anaheim whoops can be notoriously nasty but the good news for riders is that they are both relatively short in length. The common rule with whoops is that the shorter the length of the section, the less risk. By the time you get into big trouble, you are almost at the exit of the section. With bowl berms before both sets, watch for the whoop masters to try to make passes here. They will likely rail the top of the berm before which will set them up for the inside of the next corner. If they carry that momentum, they simply need to beat the lead rider to the next apex for a block pass. This will be a critical passing zone for those with the skills to utilize it.

The next right hand 90 turns back onto the 3rd base line and onto lap 2.