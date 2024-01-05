The gate will drop on the very first round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this weekend, and so far, we’ve got an extremely small list of known injuries to publish before the action starts this Saturday. Let’s hope this section stays nice and short all year!

Note, Marvin Musquin, missed all but the first race of 2023 due to a wrist injury, is not slated to return to racing in 2024. He stated on Instagram that, “What I know for sure is that I won’t be racing the 2024 US Supercross series. I have been taking some good time off to heal my last injury. It’s been fun to get back on the bike and I love riding. I will give you more news as soon as I can.”

450SX

Masterpool underwent surgery after the conclusion of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) for an appendectomy to address an appendicitis. At the same time, he also fixed an ankle problem he’d been dealing with. Unfortunately, his ankle won’t be rehabbed enough to race the opener. His ankles are expected to be 100 percent within a few weeks.

Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out

Nichols will miss the season opener due to a damaged rotator cuff. He is expected to miss two to six weeks.

Aaron Tanti – Undisclosed | Out

Tanti posted to Instagram late Thursday that he would be missing the opening round following a recent practice crash that resulted in injuries he needed to get fixed.