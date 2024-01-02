Results Archive
SX Preview Show: Episode 4 - Ferrandis, Craig, Prado, Hill, & More

January 2, 2024 1:25pm | by: , , &

Welcome to our annual Monster Energy Preview Shows for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The season will be kicking off in just a couple weeks inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and the competition is expected to be fierce. Racer X's Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas back as the trio prepares you for the upcoming season.

In Episode 4, it's time to talk about how deep this 450SX field really is. With so many factory riders already talked about in the first three episodes, we still haven't yet hit the end of the factory train and that doesn't include guys like newly signed Phoenix Honda star Dylan Ferrandis. Weege, Matthes, and JT go into detail on Ferrandis, Justin Cooper, Christian Craig, Jorge Prado, Justin Hill, the Liqui Moly Beta team of Benny Bloss and Colt Nichols, Twisted Tea HEP Suzuki with their guys Shane McElrath and Kyle Chisholm, and much more!

Producer: Jason Weigandt

Film: Travis Marx

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Film Courtesy: Feld Motor Sports, NBC Sports, & Tom Journet

Brought to you by Monster Energy, Maxima, Maxxis, and Fly Racing.

The February 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now