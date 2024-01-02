Of course, they are not the only ones to watch. Sexton stars in that ’05 Chad Reed role. James versus Ricky/Jett versus Eli have hype, but the number-one plate is someone else’s. It’s not that Tomac versus Jett is the only battle to watch this year, it’s just that it’s the only one we have not seen yet. Sexton, of course, could be better than both of them, just like Reed hoped to be better than RC and Stew back then.

There’s much unknown to Sexton, too, since he’s switching brands and teams. We have not heard the typical “flying at the test track” talk about Sexton this off-season. This has been a real transition, sources tell us, and he’s working hard to get comfortable on the KTM. There will be a lot of judgement going once he gets that bike onto a racetrack, and not just from the outsiders.

Then you have Cooper Webb, who is never a “flying at the test track” guy so he never really registers…until the lights come on and the AMA starts handing out points. Do not take anything you saw at the Paris Supercross and read into it with Webb. Was he fast enough to win Paris this year? Nope. But he raced Paris last year and was even further off. By Anaheim, he was better than anyone not named Tomac, and a few weeks later he had worked his way into the points lead. Heck, before the 2019 season he was apparently struggling so badly that Aldon Baker had to sit him down a few weeks before the season. The fire lit, and at Anaheim 1 he had the fastest lap of the night. A few weeks later he won a race, and then he claimed the championship. You only see Webb’s best during the 20 + 1 of a main event.

The list goes on. And on. But deep fields are normal. What 2024 packs is something at an even higher level. The 2023 season made a sacrifice: over a two-weekend span in Nashville and Denver, Webb, Tomac and several other contenders went down. Into the void stepped Sexton, who was already so darned close to doing it on his own, and then Jett, who also might have romped in Pro Motocross if everyone was healthy… but they weren’t so there’s no way to know for sure. Building confidence is key, and it’s easier to do that when Tomac is gone, and Sexton says he’s dealing with the Supercross Championship Hangover. Whatever. This is all just conjecture and bench-racing and guessing. What we really want are real answers, and that will only come when all of these guys are healthy and ready on the same gate. We finally get to say we saw Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence race. And everyone else, too. We’re ready and they’re ready. Let’s go.