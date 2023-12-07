Honda HRC has released their photos for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.
Here are some of the best photos from Honda HRC’s team shoot.
The Riders
250 Class
#30 Jo Shimoda
250SX West Region then 250 Class for Pro Motocross
#48 Chance Hymas
250SX East Region then 250 Class for Pro Motocross
450 Class
#18 Jett Lawrence
#96 Hunter Lawrence
The Riders In Action
