Honda HRC has released their photos for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.

Here are some of the best photos from Honda HRC’s team shoot.

The Riders

250 Class

#30 Jo Shimoda

250SX West Region then 250 Class for Pro Motocross

#48 Chance Hymas

250SX East Region then 250 Class for Pro Motocross

450 Class

#18 Jett Lawrence

#96 Hunter Lawrence