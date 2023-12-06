FLY Racing is excited to celebrate its 25th anniversary and introduce the 2024 line-up. The new look and feel signaled a pivot for FLY Racing, a step out and a step up. Led by the all-new Formula S helmet powered by the FLY Smart app, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of product performance and design. We would like to thank our loyal dealers and customers for 25 incredible years and look forward to the next 25 and beyond! Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at worldwide motocross and off-road events in 2023.

Matt Andruk went from a one-man suspension shop in Florida to traveling the world and working with HEP Motorsports Suzuki as their suspension man. I talk to Matt about how he balances this work with his own business, what winning a SX means for him, getting started with Kyle Chisholm and Tim Ferry, and more.

Listen to the Andruk podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.