American Honda Presents SMX Race Teams Ahead of 2024 Season

Heading up Team Honda HRC is Jett Lawrence, who at 20 years old has already accumulated six AMA crowns, including three in 2023—the 250SX West title, the AMA Pro Motocross 450 championship and the inaugural SuperMotocross title. The 2024 season will be Jett's first campaigning the premier class indoors. Joining Jett aboard another factory CRF450RWE is his brother Hunter Lawrence, who last season earned the 250SX East and AMA Pro Motocross 250 crowns. As previously announced, Jo Shimoda takes Hunter's old spot aboard the team's CRF250R, along with returning racer Chance Hymas. The four-rider lineup is among the strongest ever fielded by the squad, which is intent on carrying its success forward into the coming season.

That confidence is thanks also in part to the return of top members within the team and crew, including manager Lars Lindstrom and 450 and 250 crew chiefs Grant Hutcheson and Jordan Troxell, respectively. Christien Ducharme is Jett Lawrence's mechanic, while Hunter's technician is Cameron Camera. Ben Griffith and Thomas Harris will serve as mechanics for Shimoda and Hymas, respectively.

The 17-round 2024 AMA Supercross season commences on January 6 in Anaheim, California, followed by the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross series and the three-round SuperMotocross Championship.

Brandon Wilson: Manager of Racing and Experiential Marketing:

"While it's gratifying that we were able to get Team Honda HRC back on top where it belongs in 2023, this team's proud legacy wasn't built on a one-and-done philosophy; in fact, the recent success just makes us even more determined to keep it going in 2024. Fortunately, I think we have all the pieces needed to accomplish that: an incredibly talented rider roster, a capable crew, competitive machinery and valuable sponsors. And while of course the factory squad is the focus, I'm also very proud of the lineup of support teams we're fielding in various disciplines. I can't wait for the new season to get started."

Lars Lindstrom: Team Manager: