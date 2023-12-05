Are there any characteristics about the chassis or anything that you felt like, “Wow that’s actually different than I thought it was” from day one?

Riding it felt a lot more stable, like I am not getting those weird kind of things. I feel like a lot of times with the Honda I put a lot of load on it and sometimes it didn’t really take it. And I feel like that’s partly on me also, just me not working with the bike as good. This one, it feels a little bit more natural to me, I can load it like I want to. And it tends to like the load a lot more. It's a bike where it's stiffer but you can load it and it reacts good so it's been good.

Rolling into 2024 how does the mentality change now that you’re defending the title? I am sure to some degree you just want to chase race wins and stuff like that but now you have a #1 on your back, does it feel different?

It's actually really nice. It's nice to have the #1 I feel like that’s something that I have chased for a long time. I still have a lot of areas where I can improve from last year, every year I just want to get better and better. And that’s something I am looking forward to for this year, I gave a lot of points away last year that I didn’t need to, hopefully this year we can kind of cut that. A lot of races last year that I should have won but I didn’t. So, clean up those mistakes and just focus on getting better and better, it's kind of been my mind set the last few years and it's seemed to work out.

New team obviously but it seems like the same training program, Peter Park and then [Moto] Sandbox for you?

Yeah, so Sandbox is new for me this year, going back there, I rode there from 2016-2020 so I have a lot of experience there. I am back training with Kenny [Roczen] I have Tom Vialle and Levi Kitchen working with me this year with Peter, so it's been cool. The boot camp has been fun, just with different personalities. It's been fun to get to know Tom and Levi and to be able to train with somebody other than myself and Peter. It's been really good, Peter has been awesome. So, same off the bike program but on the bike it's been completely, pretty much new.

