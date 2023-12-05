Ahead of 2022, the Supercross Futures program of Monster Energy AMA Supercross was adjusted to focus specifically on the top 250cc division—basically the B and A kids that would be turning pro soon—and this allowed those next up and coming racers to compete on the pro track on the day of the pro race and even in front of the same crowd. This was a big step up in the process of prepping those top amateur kids to get ready for the so big leagues, compared to what used to be a tamed down track the day after the pro race. This new program returned in 2023 and will be back again in 2024, once again helping bridge the gap between the professional and amateur levels. No one seemed to benefit more from the program than Julien Beaumer, even though he did not earn the 2023 Supercross Futures #1 plate at the championship finale in Utah.

A more under the radar name, Beaumer struck big when he passed both the eye test and the lap time test against the clock in his first Supercross Futures event of the 2023 season. Quickly, Beaumer was welcomed onto the KTM Orange Brigade program last February after his strong showing. He went on to win two SX Futures main events before finishing 17th at the finale after a few crashes. But then in August, Beaumer’s ride with the amateur team turned into a seat on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in the professional 250 Class, where Beaumer made his debut at the Budds Creek National.

Then, just last night at the 2024 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team intro in California, the four riders on the Austrian team were introduced to members of the media: Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger lead the 450cc charge with Tom Vialle and Beaumer in the 250cc divisions.

Now, with an off-season of testing and training with the team under his belt, the Arizona native is set to make his AMA Supercross debut here at the Anaheim 1 Supercross season opener (this more than likely moves Tom Vialle to the 250SX East Region, which starts the first weekend in February in Michigan). Following the KTM team intro, our man on the ground Kellen Brauer caught up with “JuJu” to get an update on his boot camp, his thoughts on how far he has come the last 12 months, and more.

Racer X: Julien Beaumer, well, Factory KTM has probably got a really nice ring to it. But going back to last year, I know you talked about it on the stage, you start the year more or less as a privateer and now you're here a year later on a factory team. It must just feel like a whirlwind, right?

Julien Beaumer: Yeah, for sure. It went by really fast. This whole year, I feel like it's gone by really fast. Obviously, starting last year as a private in the B class and now we're getting ready for A1. So, it's been amazing though. I'm really happy with everyone. We got a really good team around us. So, it's been a good time.

I feel like your learning curve with supercross was pretty fast and rapid. Does it feel that way or do you feel like you've always been kind of comfortable and it just really shined through this year?

I feel like I've always liked supercross. Obviously, I don't, I just don't think we had that big of a stage as we do now in [Supercross] Futures to, to really show it. And I came into Futures, honestly, I wasn't even really expecting it. And at A2, I was like, “Woah.” So, but I think even just the progression from last year to now has been incredible. So, I'm really happy with where we're at.