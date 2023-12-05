Obviously, the time between the last round and the first round in the US is shorter than in GP’s. Does it feel like things are coming out too fast and we are ready to race again already?

Yeah, a little bit. We have for sure like about two months, maybe three maximum. And then, yeah, it's coming fast. But we are riding about three times a week or maybe four times sometimes. So, we can have a lot of riding. The bike is pretty good right now. So just maybe a few things on the suspension to test, but just trying to be way better, like physically and trying to improve for next year, and that’s our goal.

Reflecting on your year this year in supercross and motocross and SMX. What do you feel is maybe the biggest thing you learned your first-year racing in the US, that you are trying to build on for next year.

I've learned a lot that for sure, especially in supercross. I've learned so much. I think it's kind of my first winter where, I mean, I'm pretty ok, you know, last winter sometimes I couldn't go through the whoops on some tracks. It was too big and then I'm pretty ok right now. I feel like I can go just training like a normal day of training and that's pretty nice. I can do way more laps and that's helping me, I hope. So, it's gonna help me a lot for next year just being way more confident on the bike. I've been to some supercross and didn't know what to expect and kind of for next year for ’24, I know what to expect. You know, just from the practice, the first session is 10 minutes. It goes so quick and just being prepared for that is going to help me a lot, I think for next year.

Do you almost train them for that? Like, the idea that you have to learn a track quickly. So, when you maybe have a new track that you ride on here and you do the same thing.

Exactly. We try to learn quick. So, it's pretty nice, sometimes to move [change] the track but then we cannot ride. I mean, all the guys, we are all in the same situation. We train a lot on the same track. We maybe have like two or three tracks different. But once you did one day on the track, it's always the same. Then, you know, you can change some rhythm, having some fun, but it's just doing laps often. It's pretty nice, I like to change the track. So that's why sometimes at the race I have a lot of fun.

So, what sort of expectations are you putting on yourself in 2024? You just missed the podium a couple of times in supercross. Is it to get on the box now?

For sure. You know, I've been on the podium and winning outdoor and then also on the podium in SMX, so I missed only supercross. So, for next year, that's really the goal, being on the podium of course. And I really want to be more stable during my season. I mean, I had some good races but a lot of up and downs like some race good and bad and then some crushes. So, I want to be more stable during the season. So that's really my goal and of course, I want to be up there fighting for podiums and win and hopefully every weekend, that's really my goal and fighting up in front.