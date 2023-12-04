Formation of SMX Next for Continued Development of Amateur Prospects

Consisting of four invitational rounds and a season-ending AMA National Championship round hosted in conjunction with select events of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Supercross Futures provides a race oriented platform for riders to develop their skills under the bright lights of premier stadiums, competing against their peers on a professional stage. The 2024 Supercross Futures Championship will consist of Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California, Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

The Scouting Moto Combine is hosted in conjunction with two rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and takes a coaching-first approach to provide mentorship for the on- and off-track demands of the world’s premier off-road motorcycle racing championships. While racing remains a focal point with a pair of 25-minute, plus two-lap motos, classroom-style seminars provide invaluable insight and education into riding techniques and mental awareness, health and fitness, as well as media engagement from past champions and legends like Broc Glover and Chad Reed, who provide guidance as rider coaches, along with industry leaders and experts like Gareth Swanepoel and Jason Weigandt. The 2024 Scouting Moto Combine gatherings will take place at Buchanan, Michigan’s RedBud MX as part of the RedBud National and Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway as part of the season-ending Ironman National.

The SMX World All-Stars provides a platform for top amateur prospects to engage in postseason competition alongside their professional counterparts. The best of the best come together in a one-race showcase on the sport’s biggest stage at the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, aligning the skills and experience learned throughout Supercross Futures and Scouting Moto Combines to see who prevails on the most unique and challenging track ever conceived, combining the most exciting elements of Supercross and Pro Motocross for a hybrid design. The SMX 250 World All-Stars will take place on September 21, while the unique nature of the SMX Playoffs also features World All-Star showcases for younger amateur talent at the first two postseason races.