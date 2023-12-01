More off-road news, as GasGas has also announced the three squads that will handle U.S. off-road racing in 2024. Perhaps the biggest news is 2022 GNCC Champion Jordan Ashburn moving to GasGas after a few seasons with the Magna1 Husqvarna team (which has now been absorbed into the KTM off-road effort under the new name of FMF KTM Factory Off-Road Team Landers). Also, Ryder Lafferty, nephew of AMA National Enduro Legend Mike Lafferty, will move to the XC1 class in GNCC for '24 and also contest that National Enduro Championship. Thad Duvall, who raced for Coastal GasGas in 2023, has announced on social media that his time with the team has come to an end.

The GasGas Press Release is below.

GasGas Factory Racing and Trials Teams on Target for 2024

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing signs Jordan Ashburn alongside Ryder Lafferty

New-look GASGAS Factory Racing Team launched with Will Riordan

GASGAS Trials Team continues with high-profile rider lineup of Josh Roper and Maddie Hoover

The Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing Team, under the management of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Barry Hawk, has signed 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) XC1 Open Pro Champion Jordan Ashburn to ride alongside teammate Ryder Lafferty in the GNCC Series aboard the extremely versatile 2024 GASGAS EX 350F. Lafferty is also set to race the AMA National Enduro Series.

Ashburn won the historic John Penton GNCC on his way to fourth position in the final GNCC standings this year, while Lafferty went on to claim fifth overall in the NEPG Series NE Pro1 division, now graduating to the XC1 Open Pro Class in GNCC. They're both in line to compete for victory when the 2024 season opens and we're excited to see what the pair can produce in the woods!

Jordan Ashburn: "I'm pretty excited about 2024 with the Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing Team, which is a fresh start for me. I'm excited to see what we can accomplish and am looking forward to when the season starts."

Ryder Lafferty: "We have the new bike for 2024 and I'm looking forward to my move up to XC1 on the EX 350F full-time. I think that's going to help me a lot, both in GNCC and the National Enduro Series. I've been good at the National Enduros for a while now, so the next goal is to get that championship and that's what we've set out to do!"

Barry Hawk, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager: "I enjoy this time of the year and look forward to 2024. I can tell that Ryder is already motivated, he's excited and we are too, to work with him for another year. He will be in XC1 Pro and NE Pro1 full-time and we know that he will be competitive in the class. Jordan, he knows what he wants in the bike and he's happy already – you can always count on him being up-front and he's motivated to get results next year. I know he's going to be right there and that's exciting."

Furthermore, we’re stoked to announce our brand-new GASGAS Factory Racing effort for 2024! With Tanner Tremaine taking on the new role of Team Manager, the single-rider GASGAS Factory Racing team will be debuting in the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Championship and AMA EnduroCross Championship Series with Australian rider Will Riordan. Riordan will be armed with the 2024 GASGAS EC 300 in Hard Enduro and a 2024 GASGAS EX 350F in EnduroCross, eager to make the most of the opportunity in both series.