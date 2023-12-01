Jordan Ashburn's Move Highlights GasGas 2024 Off-Road and Trials Teams
More off-road news, as GasGas has also announced the three squads that will handle U.S. off-road racing in 2024. Perhaps the biggest news is 2022 GNCC Champion Jordan Ashburn moving to GasGas after a few seasons with the Magna1 Husqvarna team (which has now been absorbed into the KTM off-road effort under the new name of FMF KTM Factory Off-Road Team Landers). Also, Ryder Lafferty, nephew of AMA National Enduro Legend Mike Lafferty, will move to the XC1 class in GNCC for '24 and also contest that National Enduro Championship. Thad Duvall, who raced for Coastal GasGas in 2023, has announced on social media that his time with the team has come to an end.
The GasGas Press Release is below.
GasGas Factory Racing and Trials Teams on Target for 2024
Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing signs Jordan Ashburn alongside Ryder Lafferty
New-look GASGAS Factory Racing Team launched with Will Riordan
GASGAS Trials Team continues with high-profile rider lineup of Josh Roper and Maddie Hoover
The Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing Team, under the management of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Barry Hawk, has signed 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) XC1 Open Pro Champion Jordan Ashburn to ride alongside teammate Ryder Lafferty in the GNCC Series aboard the extremely versatile 2024 GASGAS EX 350F. Lafferty is also set to race the AMA National Enduro Series.
Ashburn won the historic John Penton GNCC on his way to fourth position in the final GNCC standings this year, while Lafferty went on to claim fifth overall in the NEPG Series NE Pro1 division, now graduating to the XC1 Open Pro Class in GNCC. They're both in line to compete for victory when the 2024 season opens and we're excited to see what the pair can produce in the woods!
Jordan Ashburn: "I'm pretty excited about 2024 with the Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing Team, which is a fresh start for me. I'm excited to see what we can accomplish and am looking forward to when the season starts."
Ryder Lafferty: "We have the new bike for 2024 and I'm looking forward to my move up to XC1 on the EX 350F full-time. I think that's going to help me a lot, both in GNCC and the National Enduro Series. I've been good at the National Enduros for a while now, so the next goal is to get that championship and that's what we've set out to do!"
Barry Hawk, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager: "I enjoy this time of the year and look forward to 2024. I can tell that Ryder is already motivated, he's excited and we are too, to work with him for another year. He will be in XC1 Pro and NE Pro1 full-time and we know that he will be competitive in the class. Jordan, he knows what he wants in the bike and he's happy already – you can always count on him being up-front and he's motivated to get results next year. I know he's going to be right there and that's exciting."
Furthermore, we’re stoked to announce our brand-new GASGAS Factory Racing effort for 2024! With Tanner Tremaine taking on the new role of Team Manager, the single-rider GASGAS Factory Racing team will be debuting in the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Championship and AMA EnduroCross Championship Series with Australian rider Will Riordan. Riordan will be armed with the 2024 GASGAS EC 300 in Hard Enduro and a 2024 GASGAS EX 350F in EnduroCross, eager to make the most of the opportunity in both series.
Will Riordan: "I'm stoked to be with the GASGAS Factory Racing Team with fresh colors, gear, and the team around me. It's not long until we have our first race together, so I'm excited for that and seeing what we can achieve in 2024."
The GASGAS USA Factory Trials Team will also be overseen by Tremaine in 2024. Last season saw Josh Roper claim the runner-up result in the 2023 AMA/NATC MotoTrials Championship, while Maddie Hoover was exceptional on her way to successfully defending her Women’s Pro Championship. They'll be in action riding the 2024 GASGAS TXT GP 300 model, in search of more title success.
Josh Roper: "Super-excited for this upcoming season, 2024. Our team and bike are looking good, so I will put in the training and try to fight for the championship this year. I'm really looking forward to it, it should be a good year! Winning some events last year was good, so we will aim for more of those and look to keep it going!"
Maddie Hoover: "It's exciting to be back with GASGAS for another year, it's super-cool to be part of the team again! We have another championship to go out and win this year, so hopefully we can get those results and reach our goal for 2024."
Tanner Tremaine, GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager: "I'm really excited for this role, it will be different for me, but I am excited to be GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager and I am confident that we will have a really strong year ahead. We will be trying to get the best results possible and I am looking forward to this opportunity to grow the team, the GASGAS brand, and our sport."
Antti Kallonen, Director of Offroad Racing: "It is my pleasure to welcome Tanner Tremaine as the new GASGAS offroad Team Manager. Tanner has been in the company for several years, working in a few different positions, and now it is my pleasure to have him lead multiple teams in our GASGAS program to a successful race season ahead. We will continue with Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing, which is managed by Barry Hawk with great success on the east coast, so we are looking forward to another year with Barry and his team. We are also now able to better support our first in-house GASGAS Factory Racing offroad rider with Will Riordan, who will be representing GASGAS in Hard Enduro and EnduroCross – this will enhance the brand’s presence on the west coast and across the country. In addition, our Trials team will be strong and has the goal to succeed, to be on the top step in both the Men and Women’s divisions, in which Tanner will also be a great asset. We are excited to increase the GASGAS presence and success on the track in 2024!"