Racer X Films: 2019 KTM 350 SX-F Garage Build
Build: Spencer Luczak - @flyingironhorseranch
Text: Kris Keefer
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby
When it comes to sparing no expense Spencer Luczak and his builds are a sight to be seen. Spencer Luczak is the owner of Flying Horse Ranch near Salt Lake City, Utah. If you haven’t seen this beautiful slice of MX heaven you should check it out over on Flying Horse Ranch on Instagram (@flyingironhorseranch). Spencer loves to build dirt bikes as he is not a stranger to doing Garage Builds for Racer X, but this one is extra special as he built it in memory of his longtime friend Ken Block. This was the first time that I got to experience a big-bore 350 and let me tell you, I hope it is not the last. To have a bike that has this much torque along with a lightweight flickable feel is something I hope most can experience once in their lives.
Parts List
Akrapovic
Full Evolution Exhaust System, Factory Skid Plate, Factory Chain Guide, Factory Ignition Cable Guide, Factory Titanium Bike Stand
Anchor Tape
Vented Number Plate, Grip Tape
ASV
Team Spec Billet Levers
Brembo
Factory Team Spec Front Caliper, Factory Team Spec Rear Caliper, Factory Front/Rear Master Cylinder, Factory Clutch Master Cylinder
Works Connection
Cycra High Pressure Radiator Cap 2.0, Holeshot Device
Dirt Tricks
Countershaft Dome Spring Washer, Timing Chain Tensioner, Spring Assembly, RR Brake Return
Dubya
Kite Billet Silver Hubs, DID STX Rims
Dunlop
80/100-21 MX3S Front
110/90-19 MX33 Rear
Acerbis
Plastic
Carbon Rotor Guard
FCP
Engine Mounts
Galfer
Oversized Brake Rotor, Hanger Bracket
Kite
Billet Hubs, Clutch Slave Cylinder, Oil Cover, Master Cylinder Caps, Hand Control Clamps
Hinson
Full Race Clutch, Factory Cover
MotoXperts
Cerakote Master Cylinder, Spacers, Rotor Guard Carrier, Vapor Blasted Head Cover
Luxon
Rear Linkage (Link Arm and Knuckle), Triple Clamps V2, Bar Mount
MX-Tech
Blackjack Fork, National Rear Shock
Nihilo Concepts
Brake Pedal Tip, Billet Throttle Housing, Billet Gas Cap
Proven Moto
Mod Race Engine (385cc), ECU Dyno Mapping (Head, Port, High Compression Piston, Micro Tranny), Balanced Crank, Billet Crank Rod, Bike Assembly
Racetech Titanium
Full Chassis Engine Titanium Bolt Kit
Raptor
Apex Titanium Footpegs
Renthal
Bars, Grips, Sprockets
Ride Engineering
Steering Stabilizer
Samco
Custom Radiator Hoses
Throttle Syndicate
Bike and Stand Graphics, Custom Seat Cover
TM Designs
Factory Chain Slider, Countershaft Sprocket Cover
Twin Air
Powerflow Air Filter Cage
ZRT Throttle
Zero Resistance Throttle Tube
