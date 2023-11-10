Build: Spencer Luczak - @flyingironhorseranch

Text: Kris Keefer

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

When it comes to sparing no expense Spencer Luczak and his builds are a sight to be seen. Spencer Luczak is the owner of Flying Horse Ranch near Salt Lake City, Utah. If you haven’t seen this beautiful slice of MX heaven you should check it out over on Flying Horse Ranch on Instagram (@flyingironhorseranch). Spencer loves to build dirt bikes as he is not a stranger to doing Garage Builds for Racer X, but this one is extra special as he built it in memory of his longtime friend Ken Block. This was the first time that I got to experience a big-bore 350 and let me tell you, I hope it is not the last. To have a bike that has this much torque along with a lightweight flickable feel is something I hope most can experience once in their lives.

Parts List

Akrapovic

Full Evolution Exhaust System, Factory Skid Plate, Factory Chain Guide, Factory Ignition Cable Guide, Factory Titanium Bike Stand

akrapovic.com

Anchor Tape

Vented Number Plate, Grip Tape

anchortapeco.com

ASV

Team Spec Billet Levers

asvinventions.com

Brembo

Factory Team Spec Front Caliper, Factory Team Spec Rear Caliper, Factory Front/Rear Master Cylinder, Factory Clutch Master Cylinder

brembo.com

Works Connection

Cycra High Pressure Radiator Cap 2.0, Holeshot Device

worksconnection.com

Dirt Tricks

Countershaft Dome Spring Washer, Timing Chain Tensioner, Spring Assembly, RR Brake Return

dirttricks.com

Dubya

Kite Billet Silver Hubs, DID STX Rims

dubyausa.com

Dunlop

80/100-21 MX3S Front

110/90-19 MX33 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Acerbis

Plastic

Carbon Rotor Guard

acerbisusa.com

FCP

Engine Mounts

fcpracing.com

Galfer

Oversized Brake Rotor, Hanger Bracket

galferusa.com

Kite

Billet Hubs, Clutch Slave Cylinder, Oil Cover, Master Cylinder Caps, Hand Control Clamps

kite-parts.com

Hinson

Full Race Clutch, Factory Cover

hinsonracing.com

MotoXperts

Cerakote Master Cylinder, Spacers, Rotor Guard Carrier, Vapor Blasted Head Cover

motoxperts.com

Luxon

Rear Linkage (Link Arm and Knuckle), Triple Clamps V2, Bar Mount

luxonmx.com

MX-Tech

Blackjack Fork, National Rear Shock

mx-tech.com

Nihilo Concepts

Brake Pedal Tip, Billet Throttle Housing, Billet Gas Cap

nihiloconcepts.com

Proven Moto

Mod Race Engine (385cc), ECU Dyno Mapping (Head, Port, High Compression Piston, Micro Tranny), Balanced Crank, Billet Crank Rod, Bike Assembly

provenmoto.com

Racetech Titanium

Full Chassis Engine Titanium Bolt Kit

racetechtitanium.com

Raptor

Apex Titanium Footpegs

raptortitanium.com

Renthal

Bars, Grips, Sprockets

renthal.com

Ride Engineering

Steering Stabilizer

ride-engineering.com

Samco

Custom Radiator Hoses

samcosport.com

Throttle Syndicate

Bike and Stand Graphics, Custom Seat Cover

throttlesyndicate.com

TM Designs

Factory Chain Slider, Countershaft Sprocket Cover

tmdesignworks.com

Twin Air

Powerflow Air Filter Cage

twinair.com

ZRT Throttle

Zero Resistance Throttle Tube

zrthrottle.com