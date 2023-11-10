Results Archive
The List: All-Time Overall GNCC Wins, Titles

November 10, 2023 1:35pm
by:

Main image by Mack Faint 

The 2023 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series had quite a wild, fun year of racing. Kicking off the season in South Carolina in mid-February, the 12-round series saw nine rounds completed before the traditional summer break from July to mid-September. The long season (nine months total) is a marathon not a sprint, just as the races themselves are at three hours long. But the gaps at the finish line are typically closer than you would expect after three grueling hours. Strategies come into play when it comes to race pace and when to push vs when to settle into a pace, what lines to take, and even when to take a pitstop. And through the first seven rounds, there were several different overall winners! Entering the year, the most different winners to start off a season was five different winners in the first five rounds and the most total different winners in one season was also five. But by the time Ricky Towery waved the checkered flag on the season finale, we saw our eighth and final different overall winner claim a checkered flag first this year. Aboard his Kawasaki KX450, Josh Strang claimed the overall win at Ironman Raceway, a historic win for the long-time veteran.

Digging into the all-time overall wins list, Kailub Russell’s record of 67 overall wins seems to be untouchable, similar to Jeremy McGrath’s 72 all-time AMA Supercross premier class wins. At the end of the 2019 season we ran a list of KR557’s overall wins (60 at the time), but he did claim seven more wins in his final season in 2020—as well as his eighth and final Grand National title. Scott Summers finished his career with 46 overall wins (currently second all-time), followed by Rodney Smith’s 33 and Ed Lojak’s 26. Next up is a tied between Fred Andrews and Strang at 25 apiece following Strang’s win at the Ironman GNCC finale, while actually racing under Andrews’ direction. The Australian native became only the sixth different ride to eclipse the 25-win mark, as Charlie Mullins sits one spot back on the all-time wins list with 22, ahead of Scott Plessinger (21), and Barry Hawk Jr. and Paul Whibley (19 each).

  • 1981 Blackwater 100 - Ed Lojak
    1981 Blackwater 100 - Ed Lojak GNCC Archives
  • Charlie Mullins in 2011
    Charlie Mullins in 2011 GNCC Archives
  • Josh Strang years ago.
    Josh Strang years ago. GNCC Archives
  • Josh Strang racing the 2011 Unadilla National!
    Josh Strang racing the 2011 Unadilla National! Andrew Fredrickson
  • Rodney Smith
    Rodney Smith Jason Weigandt
  • David Knight in New York.
    David Knight in New York. Jason Weigandt
  • Shane Watts
    Shane Watts Jason Weigandt
  • Young Buck The Weege
    Young Buck The Weege GNCC Archives
  • Scott Plessinger
    Scott Plessinger GNCC Archives
  • Scott Summers
    Scott Summers GNCC Archives
  • Kailub Russell at the 2020 Wild Boar GNCC in Florida.
    Kailub Russell at the 2020 Wild Boar GNCC in Florida. Mitch Kendra

There are eight currently nine riders with at least one overall win to their name: Strang, Steward Baylor Jr. (18), Thad Duvall (14), Ben Kelley (13), Ricky Russell (4), Craig Delong (3), Jordan Ashburn (3), Grant Baylor (3), and Johnny Girroir (1). These active riders are noted with a * below.

Note: Stats as of November 9, 2023

* = Active Rider

All-Time GNCC Bike Overall Wins List

Pos.NameNo. of Overalls 
1Kailub Russell67
2Scott Summers 46
3Rodney Smith33
4Ed Lojak26
5Fred Andrews25
6Joshua Strang*25
7Charles Mullins22
8Scott Plessinger21
9Barry Hawk, Jr19
10Paul Whibley19
11Steward Baylor*18
12Shane Watts17
13Juha Salminen17
14David Knight15
15Thaddeus Duvall*14
16Benjamin Kelley*13
17Mark Hyde9
18Steve Hatch8
19Jason Raines8
20Kevin LaVoie5
21Nathan Kanney5
22Sammy Bosnic5
23Chuck Woodford4
24Duane Conner4
25Jan Hrehor4
26Paul Edmondson4
27Ricky Russell*4
28Kevin Hines3
29Stanley Lojak3
30Terry Cunningham3
31Grant Baylor*3
32Jordan Ashburn*3
33Craig Delong*3
34Aaron Hough2
35Doug Blackwell2
36Jeff Russell2
37Jimmy Jarrett2
38Kevin Brown2
39Michael Lafferty2
40Rory Mead2
41Steve Martin1
42Brian Keegan1
43Denny Swartz1
44Doug Henry1
45Frank Gallo1
46Gary Roach1
47Guy Cooper1
48Jack Penton1
49Jeff Fredette1
50John Ayers1
51Mike Melton1
52Paul Lemon1
53Tim Coombs1
54Tim Shephard1
55Tommy Norton1
56Tony Hendon1
57Ty Davis1
58Cory Buttrick1
59Christopher Bach1
60Ryan Sipes1
61Jonathan Girroir*1

Current Rider Photos from 2023

  • Josh Strang
    Josh Strang Mack Faint
  • Steward Baylor Jr.
    Steward Baylor Jr. Mack Faint
  • Ben Kelley
    Ben Kelley Mack Faint
  • Thaddeus Duvall
    Thaddeus Duvall Mack Faint
  • Ricky Russell
    Ricky Russell Mack Faint
  • Grant Baylor
    Grant Baylor Mack Faint
  • Craig Delong
    Craig Delong Mack Faint
  • Jordan Ashburn
    Jordan Ashburn Mack Faint
  • Johnny Girroir
    Johnny Girroir Mack Faint

And speaking of untouchable records, Lojaks’ all-time record of nine total titles might not get topped. Kailub Russell tapped out with an incredible eight titles, but Summers and Smith are the only other riders to earn over three titles, with five apiece. Delong joins Strang, Kelley, and Ashburn as the only active riders with a title (all one each). Check out the full all-time list below.

All-Time GNCC Bike Championship List

 Pos.NameTitlesState 
1Ed Lojak9PA
2Kailub Russell8OH
3Scott Summers5KY
4Rodney Smith5CA
5Scott Plessinger2OH
6Juha Salminen2FIN
7David Knight2GB
8Paul Whibley2NZ
9Jim Maltba1WV
10Fred Andrews1OH
11Shane Watts1AUS
12Barry Hawk, Jr.1PA
13Josh Strang*1AUS
14Charlie Mullins1OH
15Ben Kelley*1CT
16Jordan Ashburn*1TN
17Craig Delong*1PA
  • Josh Strang and family.
    Josh Strang and family. Mack Faint
  • Ben Kelley
    Ben Kelley Mack Faint
  • Jordan Ashburn
    Jordan Ashburn Mack Faint
  • Craig Delong
    Craig Delong Mack Faint
