After a week off from UnPhiltered to race World Supercross in Abu Dhabi, the world’s Philthiest globe trotter and latest Racer X cover boy, is back behind the keyboard. Not a minute too soon either, as this week’s questions urgently needed the wisdom of Sir Phillip Nicoletti. Read on for Phil’s insight on more brands joining the racing fray, the recent PulpMX ride day at Millville, and the insanity of death cross.
As always, be sure to send your questions about racing, or really, anything at all, to Phil@racerxonline.com.
Phil,
Ducati, Beta, and Triumph are all getting into moto next year. I think that’s great for the sport, more rides available for the guys. I would imagine though, there’s a lot more testing with a brand new bike than usual. In turn, that can take away from race preparation. My question is, what would you need, or require, to consider one of those new rides?
Thank you,
Stan
Stan,
It’s so badass that multiple manufacturers are moving into supercross and motocross. It is a huge sign that our sport is doing pretty damn well, IMO. Just from a numbers game, each team will need around 12-15 personnel for each team, so that helps our paddock out massively, as far as employment. I know some of the boys at Triumph and they have put very good people in place, from past crew chiefs, mechanics, and suspension employees. I don’t know much as far as Ducati, but I was having a chat with Lewis Phillips at WSX. I’m curious to see who they get for a US supercross/motocross ambassador. Obviously with the impact of AC222 [Antonio Cairoli], it makes very much legit on Ducati’s plans in the future. Ducati needs to make moves in the US here very soon. I’m sure they already have in certain forms. I’m curious to see what route they go, and if they go the Triumph route and build their own facility. For Ducati in the grand scheme of things, what is $5 million dollars to have your own facility in a location they want? Regardless of any of that, it’s awesome to see this happening.
Mr. Phil,
Looks like the PulpMX ride day was a pretty good weekend. I'm sure after running all this season had to offer; SX, MX, SMX, the last thing you would want to do on an offseason weekend is ride a dirt bike, but it did look fun. Was it a good way to recharge in the off season? Just riding with your buddies with no pressure, no stopwatches, no quad-table-off sections, etc. Was it enjoyable to just ride for fun, and what did you like the most?
Thanks for keeping it filthy,
Tom
Tom,
I had more fun at the PulpMX ride day riding than I have all year. I truly enjoy just riding to ride. People think it’s the dream job to be a professional SX/MXer. Don’t get me wrong, it is! But when you ride November to September, and everything is scheduled and timed for motos, or timed for sprint laps, it sucks. To be able to go to the PulpMX ride day and just ride ALL DAY (literally) and go slow, take stupid lines, whip, block pass friends, ride a 125, ride a 250 two-stroke, ride a 250F, ride a 450, have a beer, and talk shit? It doesn’t get any better. That’s why we ride in the first place. It’s hard to remember that at times. Ride days with the boys always turn into an epic day. I wish we could incorporate more of that throughout the year. I had so much fun riding with my fellow vet riders. Watching them squirrel out on a rutted Millville track and complaining it was way to rutty, when in fact the track couldn’t have been any better, made my day!
Hey Phil!
This last year there were a lot of injuries, and there has been a few questions on them but I don't remember this one. Do you think there are more injuries due to the age of riders going up? I feel like that may be part of why we had so many injuries this last year. What’re your thoughts?
Also any advice for ACL injuries? I’m nursing one I got from a drunk driver, didn't even do it riding! Thanks in advance, also great meeting you at the races always good interactions!
Isaiah
Isaiah,
Sooooo, the reason for guys getting hurt is because older guys are riding longer? If that actually was the case, then Pro Circuit and Husky debunk that theory. It isn’t an age thing. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: it’s a risk deal. Our sport is a level 10 risk. What the average fan sees on TV or from the stands, they have NO F$$$$$$ IDEA how gnarly and rough a SX and MX track get. They literally have no idea. The PulpMX ride day for example, was absolutely bitchin! That wasn’t even close to an AMA national. The boys were still struggling. So imagine an SX track the same way. Our sport has a skewed vision because most of the fans and even riders have never raced an SX main to see how they get. Our sport is just insane. I don’t know how else to explain it. Injuries are a major factor. Imagine doing our sport now, and having a contract with injury clauses in it? It’s like walking a tight rope over the Grand Canyon with a 99% death rate. My dad always said to me when I was growing up, “It’s not if you crash, it’s when,” because it’s gonna happen.