VMXdN Foxhill 2024 Entries to Go Live December 2

The promoters for the most anticipated event on the UK calendar are proud to announce that the rider entries for the 2024 event, which will be again held at the legendary Foxhill Grand Prix Circuit near Swindon in Wiltshire will be open in December.

Often regarded as a "golden ticket" as the entries are heavily oversubscribed, it’s first come first served when the entry's go live on www.goracemx.com when they become available.

The magic day and time is Saturday December 2nd at 5pm.

The epic Foxhill VMXdN has grown into ‘the’ premier event on the UK schedule, as the natural amphitheatre fills with fans who light the place up. There is no other event that comes near to having the atmosphere and sheer volume of spectators that flock to the famous Wiltshire circuit, air horns in hand to be part of the weekend festival which is held over the August bank holiday weekend.

The gates to the event open at midday on Thursday August 22nd for the four-day event which has become the "must see" event in 2024.

VMXdN International and Wright Engineering team places are invitation only and all enquiries/applications to be emailed to davekingwimborne@tiscali.co.uk

Good luck and we will see you in August.

www.vmxdnfoxhill.com

www.facebook.com/vmxdnfoxhills

https://instagrfam.com/vmxdnfoxhill