Now he's resurfaced with ClubMX. The team helps tell his story with a press release below.

The following is a press release from Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha

Phenom Jett Reynolds moves to ClubMX and Yamaha in 2024

CHESTERFIELD, SC: Jett Reynolds is one of those racers that can surprise you at any moment. His skill on a motorcycle is unquestioned. His pedigree in the sport as an amateur is one of legend and his desire to succeed is palpable. Now he has the opportunity of a lifetime as he signs on with Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX for 2024. It is a one-year deal by his choice because, as he said: “I want to prove myself and I have one season to do it. It puts all the pressure on me to perform and achieve the goals I have had for a very long time.”

The nineteen-year-old started racing at the young age of six. He entered his first race – The Dodge National at Hangtown on a Cobra Jr. and won his class. First event, first win – he was hooked. The Reynolds family raced locally and regionally the first year and Jett was a sensation. The family Suburban was loaded down with trophies every weekend from tracks all over the area. In 2011 – Jett’s Dad decided to set a two-year timeline and give it the best effort they could to garner some support at a higher level. Fast forward to 2022 and the rearview mirror was packed with major accomplishments. Reynolds had joined the Team Green program for ten years, won every major and minor amateur championship across the country and became one of the most notable winners at Loretta Lynn’s with nine championships. An amazing run by any measure.

Reynolds turned professional in the summer of 2023 and had a bit of a rocky start to the series. Winning comes with expectations, internally and externally. When his contract was not extended, it gave him the perfect opportunity to change everything about his career and ClubMX was one of the options. Reynolds said: “My first trip to the ClubMX facility was interesting. I was curious how anyone could live in such a small town which would be an enormous change from my life in California. I tested the bike, spoke to the crew, saw where I would be living, and it quickly made sense. I am going to be held accountable every day, with no distractions and every possible tool I would need to succeed. The place is like nothing I had ever seen, the tracks are next level, the bike is incredible, and the people are willing to help me in any way possible.”