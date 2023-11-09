ISDE Day 3, Team USA Continues Lead in World and Women's Trophy
The following is a press release from KTM Factory Racing.
SAN JUAN, Argentina – Another solid day of racing during Day 3 at the 97th International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) sees the U.S. team well positioned in Argentina as the event reaches midway, Team USA riders increasing their advantage in the World Trophy and Women's World Trophy classifications, while maintaining third in the Junior World Trophy standing.
WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WT)
Amidst conditions that were unique to what competitors faced so far at the ISDE, rocky, technical terrain made for a fresh challenge on Day 3. Leading Team USA’s World Trophy (WT) charge was FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Taylor Robert, who scored fourth place on Day 3, with teammate Dante Oliveira powering his 450 XC-F to seventh overall. Johnny Girroir positioned his 350 XC-F in ninth place, and with Cole Martinez (Honda) finishing in P5, the four managed to extend their advantage to +8:15:17 with three days remaining.
Taylor Robert: "We’re at the halfway mark! Solid day for the team, I’m really proud of these guys, another day with all four of us in the top 10. For myself, I actually moved up into fourth overall for the day, although I had a big stack in the second test which sent me over the bars and I lost quite a bit of time there. I managed to claw my way back through the field, and now two more hard tests and then hopefully we can just cruise around the moto track."
Dante Oliveira: "New, tough, challenging tracks today, and I was just a little too slow. I didn’t show up on the first three tests – when the track was smooth it was just a bit of a struggle, and I wasn’t hitting my marks. Overall, a solid day for the team here, and I’m looking forward to fighting hard for the rest of the week."
Johnny Girroir: "Today was a good day. I liked the tests, they were a lot more my style with the rocks and technicality of it, although I’ve picked up a little head cold, unfortunately. It’s nothing crazy, but yeah, another good day, we were all inside the top 10, and extended the lead as a team. All is heading in the right direction."
JUNIOR WORLD TROPHY TEAM (JWT)
Consistency was on the cards for Mateo Oliveira in the Junior World Trophy (JWT) classification, finishing P5 on Day 3 and maintaining P4 overall in the category after taking time to come to terms with the technical, rocky terrain on his 450 XC-F. Alongside him, aboard a KTM 250 XC-F, Grant Davis captured 13th place for the third day of competition, with Kai Aiello (Husqvarna) three positions higher in 10th place. They're still well in podium contention, currently ranked third at halfway.
Mateo Oliveira: "New tracks, new tests here today, and I was super-slow during the first half of the day, but regrouped for the second half and posted some solid times. Still not exactly where I’d like to be, but we’re working hard and I’m figuring it out. I’m ready to smash these next two days out, and then get on that moto track and rip a good start."
Grant Davis: "Argentina has been a great experience so far – today was alright riding-wise, I didn’t execute how I had hoped I would, although there are still a few days ahead of us where we can improve through the field. I think I overrode the track a little bit during the early stages of today trying to make up time, so we’ll learn and come back stronger tomorrow."
WOMEN’S WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WWT)
The United States Women's World Trophy (WWT) Team extended their lead atop the category leaderboard on Wednesday, where KTM-supported Brandy Richards continued her spectacular run of form as she powered to the Day 3 win. With Korie Steede (KTM) and Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) claiming P3 and P4, respectively, the U.S. team now holds a considerable +10:31.89 margin in the Team classification.
Brandy Richards: "Today was solid, we had some new tests and transfers, which were nice, and everything was just a lot more technical today. We kept it consistent, that was the aim of the day, enjoyed ourselves and we’ll push on to tomorrow."
World Trophy Classification (After Day 3 of 6)
1. USA, 9:07:40.45
2. Great Britain, +8:15.17
3. France, +8:55.02
4. Spain, +10:33.86
5. Italy, +11:34.15
Junior World Trophy Classification (After Day 3 of 6)
1. Sweden, 6:56:33.20
2. France, +11:53.79
3. USA, +14:42.13
4. Argentina, +39:20.80
5. Czech Republic, +47:31.79
Here's an additional press release from the FIM:
United States Lead as 6DAYS® Reaches Midway Point
The ninety-seventh FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE) reached mid-distance with United States maintaining their lead in the FIM World Trophy competition. Sweden further extended their advantage in the FIM Junior World Trophy, while the United States continue to be the nation to beat in the FIM Women’s World Trophy in San Juan, Argentina.
- 6DAYS® reaches midway point in the race in Argentina
- United States continue to lead FIM World Trophy competition
- 6DAYS® mourns loss of Club Team Award competitor Albert Pos
It was a sombre start to day three of the ISDE after news of the sad passing of Albert Pos from the Netherlands had filtered through the Villicum Circuit race paddock late on Tuesday evening. A minute of silence prior to the start of today’s racing was observed in memory of Pos who had been competing in the Club Team Award category.
A new course greeted those who rolled off the starting ramp for day three in San Juan. The one hundred and fifteen kilometre long Red Loop took competitors southwest of the Villicum Circuit along the northern shorelines of the nearby Dique Ullum and Punta Negra lakes. The fresh set of special tests offered a new challenge for the 6DAYS® competitors.
Exciting day of racing in FIM World Trophy
Showing no signs of slowing down, the United States won the opening special test by four seconds over France, with Spain just behind in third. Italy were fourth, while Great Britain completed it in fifth, but lost some time to their rivals.
At the end of lap one it was Spain who were now out front by thirty-four seconds. France and Italy, separated by just two seconds, were second and third respectively. While the United States suddenly looked in trouble sitting some fifty-four seconds back in fourth.
Quickly regrouping on the fourth special test to start the second and final lap, United States raced their way back into the lead. Adding more time to their rivals, they went on to win day three by fifty-five seconds.
Italy put in a strong afternoon to edge out Spain by nine seconds and claimed the runner-up result on day three. With France in fourth, it was Great Britain who struggled on day three, finishing nearly three minutes behind the United States in fifth.
“It was nice to have some more relaxing liaison sections,” told Great Britain’s Jed Etchells (Fantic). “The new tests were good too, so overall it was a good day out there.
“We lost a bit of time to France today, but we’ll try to pull that back tomorrow and push on again.”
The overall classification now sees the United States lead the FIM World Trophy category by eight minutes and fifteen seconds from Great Britain. France remain third, but have closed the gap to Great Britain. They are just forty seconds behind the defending champions with three days remaining.
Spain and Italy complete the top five, with Chile, Argentina, and Canada holding sixth, seventh and eighth respectively. Venezuela and Brazil round out the top ten.
Sweden hold firm out front in FIM Junior World Trophy
Sweden were once again the dominant force in the FIM Junior World Trophy class. As has been the case all week, the trio of Axel Semb (Husqvarna), Albin Norrbin (Fantic), and Max Ahlin (KTM) filled out the top-three positions in the Junior rankings. Today it was Semb who took the win, edging out his teammate Norrbin by three seconds.
France kept the United States at bay to finish day three in second, but are still looking for that extra bit of pace to trouble leaders Sweden. Host nation Argentina enjoyed a great performance, beating the Czech Republic to take fourth.
“It was a good day for us,” told Thibaut Giraudon (Sherco) of France. “The new tests were very nice to ride, and I enjoyed them a lot.
“Our team is doing well, and the goal is to stay focused for these next three days. Sweden are super fast, but there is still a long way to go, so who knows that can happen!”
After three days, Sweden now lead by almost twelve minutes. France hold a two minute and forty-five second lead over the United States in third. Argentina sit fourth overall. With hopes of a podium still on their minds, they will look to keep the pressure on the top three nations during these final three days of racing.
United States continue to dominate FIM Women’s World Trophy
In the FIM Women’s World Trophy class, the United States once again pushed the pace at the top of the classification. Winning the opening special test by over one minute, they set about building their lead throughout the day. At the end of lap one they had pulled two minutes and twenty-three seconds clear of Australia in second place.
Closing out their day with a five minute and thirty-three second margin of victory, the United States begin the second half of this year’s 6DAYS® with a very comfortable ten minute and thirty-one second advantage over Australia.
“We’re halfway through the race, but so far it’s been one of the gnarliest ones we’ve done,” said Australia’s Tayla Jones (Husqvarna). “The combination of heat, dust, rocks, and big days is hard. But we’re tough and will keep plugging away at it.”
“The United States are riding great, but we’re happy with the position we’re in. It’s physically tiring and super easy to make a mistake. I’ll rest up this evening and get ready for the second half of the week.”
Behind the United States and Australia, Team FIM LA of Barbara Neves (Honda), Tania Gonzales (Honda) and Valeria Rodriguez (Honda) hold onto to third overall.