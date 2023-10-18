We've known all summer that Jo Shimoda was going to leave his home at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki to return to Honda for 2024. This is the brand Jo rode for as an amateur and into his pro debut via the old GEICO/Factory Connection Honda team. Today, Honda finally made the news public with a press release that also confirms this is a two-year deal, for 2024 and 2025. Jo will make up the 250 wing of the team alongside Chance Hymas, as it is expected that both Jett and Hunter Lawrence will be full-time 450 riders come the start of Monster Energy Supercross in January.

Shimoda has deep roots with the Lawrence brothers, from days competing in Junior World Championship races in Europe, to riding together for the GEICO Honda team, and then battling them for race wins over the last few years here in the 250 class. Should make for a fun reunion and pairing, especially when combined with Hymas, who also works and trains at the Lawrence brothers' "Dog Pound" compound in Florida.

The following press release is from Honda HRC:

Jo Shimoda to Race for Team Honda HRC

First Japanese rider to score wins in AMA SX, MX, SMX

Will be teamed with Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Chance Hymas

TORRANCE, Calif. — Team Honda HRC announced today that Jo Shimoda will race a CRF250R for Honda’s factory squad during the 2024 and ’25 seasons. The Japanese native will race alongside teammates Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas.

Born and raised in Suzuka, Japan, Shimoda began riding dirt bikes when he was 4 years old. After earning early success as an amateur racer in his home country, he sought out stiffer competition internationally. He competed in Europe (even racing against Jett Lawrence on occasion) and in the U.S., earning the 2016 Supermini 2 AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, at age 14. He signed with the Honda-supported Factory Connection team’s amateur program in 2017, then turned pro near the end of the 2019 season. In 2020 (Shimoda’s first full year as a professional), he finished third in the AMA 250SX East Region final standings, earning the AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year Award. With the Factory Connection team closing before the following season, Shimoda signed with Pro Circuit Kawasaki. In 2021 he became the first Japanese rider to win an AMA 250SX main event, finishing second in the East Region final standings. Last year saw him become the first Japanese rider to score an AMA Pro Motocross overall win, earning second in the 250 final standings. He was third in the same series earlier this year, also taking second in the inaugural SuperMotocross 250 class. So far in his career, Shimoda has collected three 250 overall wins in AMA Pro Motocross, one 250 Regional win in AMA Supercross and one 250 win in SuperMotocross.