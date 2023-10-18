We've known all summer that Jo Shimoda was going to leave his home at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki to return to Honda for 2024. This is the brand Jo rode for as an amateur and into his pro debut via the old GEICO/Factory Connection Honda team. Today, Honda finally made the news public with a press release that also confirms this is a two-year deal, for 2024 and 2025. Jo will make up the 250 wing of the team alongside Chance Hymas, as it is expected that both Jett and Hunter Lawrence will be full-time 450 riders come the start of Monster Energy Supercross in January.
Shimoda has deep roots with the Lawrence brothers, from days competing in Junior World Championship races in Europe, to riding together for the GEICO Honda team, and then battling them for race wins over the last few years here in the 250 class. Should make for a fun reunion and pairing, especially when combined with Hymas, who also works and trains at the Lawrence brothers' "Dog Pound" compound in Florida.
The following press release is from Honda HRC:
Jo Shimoda to Race for Team Honda HRC
- First Japanese rider to score wins in AMA SX, MX, SMX
- Will be teamed with Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Chance Hymas
TORRANCE, Calif. — Team Honda HRC announced today that Jo Shimoda will race a CRF250R for Honda’s factory squad during the 2024 and ’25 seasons. The Japanese native will race alongside teammates Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas.
Born and raised in Suzuka, Japan, Shimoda began riding dirt bikes when he was 4 years old. After earning early success as an amateur racer in his home country, he sought out stiffer competition internationally. He competed in Europe (even racing against Jett Lawrence on occasion) and in the U.S., earning the 2016 Supermini 2 AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, at age 14. He signed with the Honda-supported Factory Connection team’s amateur program in 2017, then turned pro near the end of the 2019 season. In 2020 (Shimoda’s first full year as a professional), he finished third in the AMA 250SX East Region final standings, earning the AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year Award. With the Factory Connection team closing before the following season, Shimoda signed with Pro Circuit Kawasaki. In 2021 he became the first Japanese rider to win an AMA 250SX main event, finishing second in the East Region final standings. Last year saw him become the first Japanese rider to score an AMA Pro Motocross overall win, earning second in the 250 final standings. He was third in the same series earlier this year, also taking second in the inaugural SuperMotocross 250 class. So far in his career, Shimoda has collected three 250 overall wins in AMA Pro Motocross, one 250 Regional win in AMA Supercross and one 250 win in SuperMotocross.
“I’m super-stoked to join Honda’s factory team,” Shimoda said. “I feel like I’ve progressed a lot since I was with Factory Connection, and I hope that I can take the next step in my career, to win an AMA championship. I’m friends with the Lawrence brothers since we were teammates at Factory Connection, and they’ve shown that the bikes are capable of winning at the highest level. We’ve already started testing for 2024, and I can’t wait for the season to start.”
Shimoda is the first Japanese rider to sign a factory contract with American Honda, although Honda has fielded top Japanese racers in MotoGP, World Trials and even Formula 1.
“We’re really pleased to welcome Jo back to the Honda family,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Experiential Marketing at American Honda. “We hated losing him ahead of 2021, so it feels like a reunion. He has made great progress in the last few years, firmly establishing himself as one of the top riders in the 250 class. Rider-signing news is always exciting, but this one is particularly meaningful for our management and many of our associates, given the Japanese connection. That said, although he’s already the most successful Japanese motocrosser to race fulltime in the U.S., Jo has his sights set on bigger goals, and we look forward to helping him achieve them.”
Jo Shimoda
- Birth Date: May 16, 2002
- 2016: Supermini 2 Champion at Loretta Lynn AMA Amateur National
- 2017: Signs with Factory Connection’s amateur program
- 2018: Monster Energy Cup All-Stars winner
- 2019: Professional debut (races final three AMA Pro Motocross 250 rounds)
- 2020: AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year; 3rdin AMA Supercross 250 East final standings; 11thin AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings
- 2021: 2ndin AMA Supercross 250 East final standings (1 win); 5thin AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings
- 2022: 4thin AMA Supercross 250 West final standings; 2ndin AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings (5 moto wins)
- 2023: 13thin AMA Supercross 250 East final standings; 3rdin AMA Pro Motocross 250 final standings (3 moto wins); 2nd in SuperMotocross 250 final standings (1 overall win)
“Welcome back, @joshimoda ‼️💪
Team Honda HRC is excited to announce that Jo Shimoda will race a CRF250R during the 2024 and ’25 seasons, alongside teammates @jettson18, @hunterlawrence, and @chancehymas_.
“It feels like a reunion… Rider-signing news is always exciting, but this one is particularly meaningful for our management and many of our associates, given the Japanese connection… although he’s already the most successful Japanese motocrosser to race full-time in the U.S., Jo has his sights set on bigger goals, and we look forward to helping him achieve them.” —Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing & Experiential Marketing”