We finally got the chance to throw out leg over one of the most talked about dirt bikes across the industry as Kris Keefer welcomed former professional racer Nick Wey out to Glen Helen Raceway to try out the Stark VARG electric dirt bike. Of course, not everyone is into the idea of an electric dirt bike, but this machine offers a lot of unique features unfamiliar to everyday riders. Keefer and Wey go through how the bike feels, what the power deliver is like, compare it to the wealth of knowledge from riding combustion engines, and much more.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

Stark VARG