Buckwheat 100
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Mason Semmens
Full Results
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Nations Results
  1. France
  2. Australia
  3. Italy
Full Results
Racer X Films: Stark VARG Electric Dirt Bike Test

October 18, 2023 11:50am | by: &

We finally got the chance to throw out leg over one of the most talked about dirt bikes across the industry as Kris Keefer welcomed former professional racer Nick Wey out to Glen Helen Raceway to try out the Stark VARG electric dirt bike. Of course, not everyone is into the idea of an electric dirt bike, but this machine offers a lot of unique features unfamiliar to everyday riders. Keefer and Wey go through how the bike feels, what the power deliver is like, compare it to the wealth of knowledge from riding combustion engines, and much more.

Looking for more? Check out the latest FLY Racing Racer X Podcast where Keefer and Wey talked with Steve Matthes.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby

Stark VARG

  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby
  • Stark VARG
    Stark VARG Simon Cudby

Kris Keefer

  • Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Simon Cudby
  • Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Simon Cudby

Nick Wey

  • Nick Wey
    Nick Wey Simon Cudby
  • Nick Wey
    Nick Wey Simon Cudby
  • Nick Wey
    Nick Wey Simon Cudby
