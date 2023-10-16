Since turning pro in 2018, Kevin Moranz has tried to up his program both on and off the bike every year, and 2023 was no different. Having a race shop at his home, he was able to add in a professionally-built supercross track for training, and it showed on the track. Racing the 450SX Class full-time, Moranz made 15 out of 17 main events aboard his KTM 450 SX-F and finished with career-best seventh at the East Rutherford Supercross in April.
For next year, he wants to continue to raise the bar. Now Moranz has created the Kevin Moranz Racing team, or KMR team for short, as he looks to have a factory-style looking pit setup complete with a hauler and awning covered with logos. While he has nailed down a hauler—which is in the shop being built by Champion Tool Storage at the moment—and he is locked in for AMA #62 for AMA Supercross, Motocross and SuperMotocross for 2024, some aspects of his program are still up in the air. One thing is for certain though: the fans and sponsors that were part of his support team before—labeled the Moranz Mafia—will have the opportunity to once again support the Kansas privateer.
With details of his '24 program being public this week, we called Kevin to get his take on his 2023 season, explain how he creates experiences fans will remember for life, and different parts of his 2024 program.
Racer X: We have a couple of rounds as World Supercross left, but your 2024 plans are in the works. Let's just start off by recapping your 2023 season.
Kevin Moranz: Yeah. So, it was obviously a great season for me to finish the supercross season as the top privateer. We ended 16th in the championship, and via the list of riders, we were the first legitimate privateer on that list. So I was proud of that. That's kind of not really what I was expecting coming in, especially off the year that we had previous. By the time we were halfway through, I'd already made pretty much more mains than I did the year previous and then we kind of set the goal to be the top privateer. So, to end with that was huge [and] we're taking that momentum into ‘24.
I think you had 15 main events, right?
So yeah, 15 out of 17, I only missed two. I missed the second one because I had a pretty big crash in qualifying, kind of tweaked up the bike and tweaked up myself. Then the one in Daytona was just a bonehead move on my part trying to go for that quad, casing it and just planting myself into the ground. [Laughs] So that was unfortunate because that should have been another easy main event transfer as well. So, it is what it is. But yeah, very solid season last year.
I think four top 15s and obviously the season and career best with seventh, at East Rutherford, in that muddy main event. There’s dozens and dozens of guys trying to make it in this level as a professional. This sport doesn't always guarantee people are gonna make it as a pro. But now you've kind of been like a 450 main event guy every week. Was that like, ever something you even envisioned? Obviously that's everybody's goal to get on, like factory team get podiums, get wins, but was this season ever something you expected?
Yeah. I mean, it's everybody's goal when you're coming into professional racing imagining, hey, we're gonna be winning championships. We're gonna be on the podium and everything. You know, I still believe that I have that capability. Obviously, I'm pretty far from it right now. We continue to improve, and I've clearly shown that from when I started my professional career in pretty much 2019. Every year we've consistently gotten better and better. So I think with the opportunities I'm given and the support that I'm provided, things can continue to get better. But the biggest thing for me is just being consistent with that, not trying to make unrealistic goals like, “Hey, we're gonna go jump on the podium this year,” kind of deal like that may be five, six, seven years down the road. Whether that point comes or not, nobody knows, but having the drive and everything like that, you know, I see me doing even better. I was not super stoked on, let's say, my career thus far. I'm super happy to keep improving and I'm stoked with the results this year, but I know I have so much more in me, if that makes sense. We are making some massive changes going into 2024 that should set me up with a better program and actual people behind me. Ever since I started racing professionally, I’ve pretty much just been doing it all on my own. So, this year I'm obviously kind of taking what I had made through supercross this past year and [I’m] investing into a program that's hopefully gonna work better and for my benefit in 2024.
You’ve been on KTMs last couple years. Do you know what you're locked in for ‘24 yet or are you kind of still debating? I know you switched to Honda for World Supercross and SuperMotocross.
It's up in the air right now. Just because yes, we went from the old model KTM to in supercross last year to the new model KTM and outdoors this year to then also the Honda for World Supercross. We've been doing a lot of testing, actually, this past week to kind of try to make decision. We kind of have a, a direction we'd like to go. But obviously, we're still on Honda for World Supercross and we can't really make too many crazy decisions there. It's just kind of discuss with manufacturers see what they're able to maybe help out with. No hardcore decision yet.
You a lot of 450SX main events this year. Obviously supercross is technical in general. How much of a different is it being on a 250F versus a 450F in terms of supercross and the technicalities? Explain the differences for people, like how precise you have to be with everything and then doing it on the 450 like how much of a more of a challenge it is.
So, the biggest thing for me and that's why I kind of scope towards the 450 class and riding the 450 full time now. One, obviously the cost of it. You're gonna have to have a lot more of a modified 250 to compete with the 250Fs that are out there because in the 250 class, you need more power almost all the time to hit some of those jumps out of the corners. Those three-ins to those rhythms and everything like that, you gotta be scooting around that corner and you gotta really commit. So, obviously having a more powerful bike, the easier that makes it on you and the more aggressive you can be. Because when you have a stock bike like I had, or majority stock bike, you have to be patient in the corners to make sure that you get into the rhythms correctly. When you have a faster bike, or the 450, I prefer that because you can be more free-flowing instead of so concentrated on, I have to hit this corner perfect or there's no shot. The 450 has enough power to do most of the jumps pretty consistently. So, I find it personally safer because one, I'm not having to do as much bike work. Me doing everything on my own up to this point that was a big factor.
I got you. So then what's one big thing you've learned just over last year that maybe you didn't know going into the year before or just something that you like picked up on?
Over the past couple of years, the few things that I've realized is you kind of have to be there for all 17 rounds. So, you know, consistency is key. Not taking…you gotta weigh the risk versus reward situations, right? So like for a lot of us racers, obviously Jett [Lawrence] is out there killing it, but like for SMX final round, right, that quad on the table not worth it for Kev. [Laughs] You know what I'm saying? Obviously, I'm not saying my ability is there to do that. Or my bike is capable of soaking up that little, three-footer to get all the way up onto that table top. But like certain things like that make sure that your risk versus reward is appropriate. And, yeah, just coming into the whoops faster. That's what I've had to learn, and I need to continue to learn. Everything else feels pretty solid.
Talk a bit about your program and everything and to get to where you are now versus like you said, where you started a couple of years ago. Program wise, riding wise, everything. You've obviously taken a big step. How much of a difference is it having all that stuff versus now you have to go figure out where to ride and who is taking you bike around and everything.
Yeah, so very excited to announce that we're branching out into creating our own team, which is the KMR Racing team or KM Racing team. It's gonna be branded KMR, at least that's the current plan. However big shout out to Champion Tool Storage. They make the tool storage that we have right here [aims camera at tool box next to him in shop]. They were actually the company that we had because we do our helmet wraps. We do a lot of creative things with my program, right? And that's one of the main reasons why we're branching out into doing our own racing program, because other opportunities I was kind of given or had on the table would require me to restrict the creativity that I have within my program. So, it comes to running their logos on the bike, their gear, keeping the pit area clean enough to the point where you can't have other people [fans] in there. So, then the whole vlog thing would probably suffer. And that's what we pride ourselves on is the actual fan interaction we're able to bring to our program because then that flip flops and turns into actual fan engagement and then potentially sales for the sponsors and the partners that we have. Massive shout out to Champion Tool Storage. They came on board to get the rig and they are actually completely building it out as we speak right now. Champion is coming in there helping prep the hauler and get everything ready to go racing. It is my responsibility to cover our budget. So, all of the expenses that go along with fuel, driver, mechanic, flights, hotels, you know, everything when it comes to bikes, parts, all that stuff, that's all on me. He—Champion Garin [Buckles]—we are both collectively going after sponsorship for our team. But that's kind of the way it's gonna work and I'm super excited for that. Because I have a lot of confidence in what I bring to the table for partnerships. We are looking for title sponsorship, we are looking for larger pieces of the program, and they add a lot of value behind that because title sponsorships not only gonna have like team naming rights, so like, say I get a holeshot, get out front in the LCQ, get out front in the main event, you know what I mean? We've done that before! That name is gonna be in the team. Putting ourselves in the face of everything is really big for us and that's where we hold a lot of value. And obviously, I feel like we're gonna be much more affordable than the factory teams. But we're also gonna pack a larger punch. We have several different ways of our social media outreach with the vlogs, everything that we do, we have different ways of branding than most other teams, at least on a consistent basis. So, completely new program, everything is upgraded, way more branding space, way more freedom to do what I wanna do and make partnerships happen without jumping through a bunch of team loopholes.
Your marketing, the way you present sponsors to people and the fans and everything and your interactions, it's just completely different. With helmet wraps or different races. You know, if you're in Texas, you reach out to people from that area, local restaurants and construction companies and stuff like that and you really get those people involved. You know, the patreons have their names on your front fender and then like, when you have your GoPro showing [their names] and in the vlogs and stuff. What's the feedback then from the fans that have been involved and the sponsors that have been involved? You don't want to make LCQS. Obviously, it's your goal is to get right to the main event. But if you're making the LCQS, maybe it's a little more track on for you, but it's more sponsor time for them. And again, if you're getting a hole shot in the main event or whatever, getting on TV, it's more coverage for them. It's the names getting mentioned. Then you give away a lot of stuff. What’s the feedback that you get on that.
Yeah. It's been really cool. So, if you want to learn more about what we have going on for 2024, KevinMoranz.com, that's where most of the information is or you can shoot us an email at support@KevinMoranz.com. That's kind of where we're taking care of all of our sponsorship inquiries and whatnot. However, based off of years past and what we've experienced from fans and mainly from sponsors is they're stoked, man. Like to have the brand recognition from a privateer at the quantity that we do, it's not really seen with other privateers. Obviously, we run our program very creatively. They love to talk about that when, wherever we're on air more or less because it gives them something to talk about. I'm sure when they're doing their announcing and Race Day Live or on the night program, yes, you could talk about the racing but say the racing isn't super involved at the time, it gives them something to talk about. Fans love it because they love the vlogs, they love coming in and you know how we have the availability to come in and sign our bike to be in the vlog. It's creating experience, right? So these fans get to have an experience that they can tie themselves to and remember instead of just coming and watching the races. So that's what we try to pride ourselves on and obviously try to incorporate within our program. So, we're definitely gonna have that part of the program next year. People coming by and want to support the program, make a little donation and they get something out of it that is meaningful to them. So, it's kind of like what I like to say when it comes to fantasy football because I used to play football through high school. It's definitely my second favorite sport behind motocross. I play fantasy football and it adds a whole new level of joy to watching games and whatnot because otherwise I'd watch the Chiefs and Chiefs only. So, yeah, I'm from Kansas. So, obviously I'm a Chiefs guy.
One more thing we have locked in. You’re #62 for next year.
Yeah. So that's the plan. Yeah, because we started well here. [Pans up to show number plates on wall] I don't know if you could see it correctly, but 346 is where we started. Then we went to 77 then 85 then 57 then 80 this past year. And then now we're back down to 62. So, it's been solid.
What is it like as a privateer having to change your number every year? Is it tougher to market yourself and do merchandise and stuff like that when you don't know what number you're gonna be next year?
Definitely. You have to be more cautious of what you're going to order with that number on it. So it is easier definitely when you have a career number. However, I kind of enjoy it because it create something fresh, right? You can always come out with new merch and new styles and whatnot. But if you have something like completely different when it comes to your number. It's kind of cool at the beginning of the year. Obviously if you get a bad number or one that doesn't work well in designs, it is tough. But yeah, I mean, I don't mind it. I can definitely see how a lot of other people are irritated with it and it'd be nice to know what you're going into every year. But that's kind of the, the fun of at least the privateer sense is you're fighting for the lowest number you can get.
All right, I think we've pretty much covered most of it. Mention about where people can find you. We'll link the emails at the bottom of this post, but social media, YouTube, Patreon, all those things, just give us the links and tell us where to find it.
Yeah, all of the above, man. So, you find almost anything at KevinMoranz.com. There's links to pretty much everything there. Obviously, we just made a new Instagram account for the racing team: @team.kmracing. Obviously, my Instagram, which is probably gonna change soon, but it's @Moranz.80. We'll be changing that up when the new number is solidified probably after World Supercross. And all of our YouTube vlogs and everything like that, which is additional marketing for companies that may be interested, it's Kevin Moranz on YouTube. And then if you're interested in supporting the Moranz Mafia, you can find that on KevinMoranz.com as well. That's a creative way for fans to actually support our racing. If they don't have a logo or something specific they want on the bike. And then finally would be support@KevinMoranz.com if you're interested in emailing us about our 2024 season. And if you're interested in supporting the program and helping the team as champion and I work to get everything covered.
