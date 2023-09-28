33rd Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming Set to Take Place at High Point Raceway This Weekend

Saturday features GP-style Moto-X Country Racing. The Moto-X Country racing is a hybrid event combining elements of off-road racing and motocross into one unique competition. Taking place over a roughly three-mile course, racers will encounter woods sections intermittently separated by big European-style grass track sections. There are classes for all ages and skill levels, and you don’t even have to be a “Vet” rider to participate! All classes will race (2) 30-minute motos on this hybrid course. Be sure to check out the Race Order before registering to see which classes run together.

Charlie Heard returns with his BBQ Dinner for $10 per ticket. The BBQ Dinner will take place on Saturday, September 30 at 6 PM. You can purchase your tickets at Rider Registration throughout the day Saturday.

The fun continues Saturday evening with STACYC racing for the kids and a Pit Bike race kicking off at 6:30 pm, along with a full evening of bench racing and karaoke with Racer X John with old buddies. Even if you’re not here to race, Saturday evening promises to be full of fun and serves as a great time to catch up with old friends.

Check out Jared Bolton's course preview below, via Weege Show style.