Suzuki hosted their launch for the 2024 RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 machines at Fox Raceway on Monday but they also brought along a special treat. Fresh off the track from the Los Angeles round of SMX, Ken Roczen's race used RM-Z450 was available for us to take out for a spin! Kris Keefer and Kenny Day traded off the machine for 30 minutes to feel what Roczen's race bike really is like straight from a race trim. Hear their thoughts about how Roczen sets up the bike and what they think about the difference in his machine versus the bike in stock production form.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Ken Roczen's Suzuki RM-Z450