That first moto seemed like the difference in the beginning was Jett was doing that four onto the table and you didn’t do that until later. But you were riding very aggressive, and did you feel like that was kind of crossing a line. You didn’t really want to push that far, and you just had to.

Yeah, I mean, I'm not saying that I'm old by any means. But in my older age I do think five times before I do something. I knew that was coming. I saw it in practice and, I looked at it on the parade lap and so on and so on. But I don't know, I just waited too long and even after he got me, I didn't do it for another three laps or so and I should have done it two laps sooner, at least. That would have helped. But it was what it was, I ended up doing it and I guess I played it somewhat safe and tried to be smart. But I think my biggest goal is always to be mistake free and I didn't really make any mistakes all day out there, which was nice. But yeah, just doing that. I knew that I had it, but at the same time, I just kind of played it safe. I should have done it sooner. But it was what it was.

For you, it seemed pretty difficult to make up time on the track and you spent a lot of time within about a second and a half or so of him. Where were you finding any spots that you could even make time?

I mean, it was, but then it wasn't because obviously the field was super stretched out too. I just think that, at the very front, it's just like I said, we push every inch on the track, right. So, the tiniest mistake, it's just that little bit, like if you're in second, for example, where you can't really latch on anymore. So, we are going so fast that the tiniest mistake makes a big difference and then it's really hard to reel back in. So, it was tricky in its own way today with the loss of traction in some areas. But then at the same time, we're still making up time on other riders. So, I just think at the very, very highest level, that's just how it is. Whether the track gets really rough or not, it's just really, really tight racing. And I was actually really surprised for how basic the track was in practice. Like, I was like a over a second behind Chase on his fastest lap. And it's like, “How?” I came back to the truck and I'm like, “Where the heck is he that much faster?” But it's a little bit here, a little bit there and before, you know, it, it's a second.

Were you aware that once Chase went down that a pass on Jett would give you the championship. Whereas before that the pass on Jett wouldn't change anything in your mind?

Not really. I was riding as hard as I can either way. I knew before Chase went down the scenario had to be that I had to win. Jett gets second and Chase had to get at least third or worse, for me to win. But I was trying everything I can to pass Jett whether that was for second or for first anyways. But then once Chase went down, I just, nothing changed in my approach to the race. Honestly, I just wanted to ride as hard as I can for as long as I can. And I did that all the way till the end. And, obviously I went from third now to second, which I'm happy about, and after I feel like I've been getting pretty beat down over the last couple of years, so like I said, a win would have been so nice, but I'm also at the same time still building. I'm not the youngest anymore, but it's nice for me to see in my later stages of my career that I'm kind of coming back towards the other spectrum a little bit. So that's just really nice for me to see and we still have a few races to go before Anaheim. And for me, I'm just building every single weekend that I'm racing, and once Anaheim starts, we got a lot of races to go in a row. But I feel like I'm in a completely different mentality and I just take it race by race legitimately. I know we always say that in the past and what not, but I’m kind of just rolling with it at the moment and that seems to work.

You controlled your fate going into both the full three round playoffs and this weekend, will there be any moment from this experience that motivates you through 2024?

Absolutely. I feel like, especially lately, I've watched every single out outdoor race that I haven't been, even though I wasn't racing and same with the GP’s. So, everything has been motivating me lately. I think when you're in a good mindset, you can take motivation off of anything. I get motivated by my family as well. So, I've just kind of enjoyed the grind lately and coming to these three rounds, you don't really know where you're at because we're just practicing at the track and I'm not the greatest practicer, to be honest. I'm actually fairly slow most of the time compared to Chase and stuff. But I'm a racer. So once the gate drops, I feel like that’s when I shine the most and it was just nice to see where I was at and not just for one round, but for all three of them, and I'm extremely motivated these next races. I'm racing Paris and going to Motocross the nations. And I feel like those races are going to help me a lot in general, fitness wise and experience and everything. So, I just think we still got some stuff in the bag and like I said, we just build every single race that we go to and see where we're at in Anaheim. But right now I'm in a good spot and I get motivated by doing good actually, more so almost than doing bad. So, based on that we're in a good spot.