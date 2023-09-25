The SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) final took place over the weekend in Southern California at the LA Memorial Coliseum, and the action was both unpredictable and intense. To get a better understanding of what played out, we sent some questions to former pro and current NBC reporter, Jason Thomas.

The track in the LA Memorial Coliseum was very much like a supercross track, but were there elements of it still rooted in motocross?

I felt it was very much a supercross with a touch of Monster Energy Cup. We had a bit of a hybrid in Charlotte (albeit more SX than MX), a much more MX influenced Chicagoland layout, and then what I would consider awfully close to SX in Los Angeles. I think the three events represented each discipline fairly, yet each had their individual leanings as we changed venues. Job well done.

The 250 guys are used to 15-minute plus one lap races, but the SMX races are five minutes longer. Did this seem to make a difference with anyone, or were the guys used to it from the previous two?

I was wondering the same thing early in moto one but I think the lack of supercross whoops gave more time to rest. Further, the track was slow and slippery in many sections which also gave some respite. The slick nature of the dirt simply didn’t allow aggression in many sections. It’s a learned art to know when to push, but also, when to relax a bit. Pushing on sections that don’t reward it is simply wasted energy.

What was your take on the split lane coming down the peristyle? Did one lane look faster at all?

It was one of the most interesting aspects from moto one to moto two. In the first, the line closest to the stadium wall was faster. Jett Lawrence was gapping both Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton there early on. Roczen, to his credit, adjusted to the faster line and was able to lock on to Jett. Sexton never really made the switch and he lost time each and every lap accordingly.