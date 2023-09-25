Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
Upcoming
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
Carmichael & Stanton Debut 250cc Triumph Bike at LA SMX

September 25, 2023 11:20am | by:
The following is a Triumph press release

Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike makes an entrance at Los Angeles Coliseum

Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike was revealed in public for the first time, at the SuperMotocross World Championship Final on Saturday 23 September, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

Spectators witnessed two new Triumph motocross bikes enter the arena to a blaze of pyrotechnics and fanfare.

The hotly anticipated new production-specification bike was ridden by Jeff ‘Six Time’ Stanton, who won his last Championship at the Coliseum and is the current manager of Triumph’s Adventure Experience in the US. He was joined by the GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, whose bike featured his own graphics and non-standard specification components. 

The date for the full reveal of the new bike was announced as 28 November 2023 on giant screens around the stadium. 

Talking to his fellow commentators after his ride, Ricky Carmichael said:

“I’m so happy to finally show the fans what we’ve been working on for the past four years. The bike feels great, it looks great, and it’s fast. I’m really pleased with what we’ve delivered and I can’t wait until we can share the final details on November 28th.”

Ricky Carmichael and Jeff Stanton
Ricky Carmichael and Jeff Stanton Triumph

Jeff Stanton added: “The Coliseum is a special place for me, and to be back here on the Triumph is an absolutely honour for me. The new graphics look like nothing else in the paddock and give the bike a really sharp and distinctive new look that I think the fans are going to love.”

Watch the bike in action at the Coliseum here.

To mark the moment, Triumph also launched its new Triumph Racing website and social channels. Follow the action @OfficialTriumphRacing on Instagram and Facebook.

