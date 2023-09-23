Prado (MXGP) & Laengenfelder (MX2) Claim MXGP of Great Britain Qualifying Wins

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing;

MXGP World Champion Prado Wins His 11th Ram Qualifying Race While Laengenfelder Dominates In MX2

MATTERLEY BASIN (Great Britain) – The beautiful track of Matterley Basin hosted the last RAM Qualifying Races of the season on Saturday for the MXGP of Great Britain.

One of the riders’ favourite tracks gave them a lot to work for as it challenges everyone across the board with its high speed and changes of rhythm that proved to offer some exciting battles.

In MXGP, the newly MXGP World Champion Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado celebrated his title with his 11th pole position of the season in front of the ever-consistent Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre. Rounding the top three was Team HRC's Tim Gajser.

In MX2, the outstanding Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder shined again with his 5th RAM Qualifying Race win of the season on what seems to be a successful track for him as he won his first MX2 Grand Prix of his career last season. The new MX2 World Champion Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo showed up with a 2nd place in front of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts.

In EMX250, Team VRT KTM Factory Juniors’ Marc-Antoine Rossi managed to come out victorious in the first race while in EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing, the title was decided with an immense performance from MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis who controlled the race early to win it comfortably and with it secured his first EMX125 European Title before jumping to EMX250. Reisulis who won five rounds this season, showed a lot of talent and power this season.

The day was closed by a cool Paddock Show that saw the MXGP and MX2 World Champions, Jorge Prado and Andrea Adamo being introduced to the public along with the MX2 RAM Qualifying Race winner Simon Laengenfelder. The other guests present were the EMX250 European Champion Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Andrea Bonacorsi and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing European Champion Janis Reisulis. The home heroes MRT Racing Team Beta’s Ben Watson who will represent Team Great Britain at the 2023 Monster Energy FIM MXoN and Shaun Simpson who got welcomed cheering fans.

MXGP

In MXGP, it was the best starter of the year Jorge Prado who got the better of the pack and came out of the first couple of laps at the front ahead of Romain Febvre and Tim Gajser. The front three riders quickly pulled away from the other riders and created a consequent gap with the best of the rest Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández. Things seemed to be set at the top for the entire race although Febvre started to pick up his pace to get closer to the leader Prado. The late charger specialist Febvre gave some cold sweat to Prado who had to stay focused until the very last turn to maintain the lead. The Gold Plate showed that he can keep his composure in all circumstances and won the race in the end less than a second in front of Febvre. Gajser could see them battling in front of him but settled for another good 3rd place.

Fernandez on his side rode a consistent and solitary race in 4th for the whole race without being worried by anyone. Behind him, Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod showed an incredible determination and pace as he found himself in 7th place on the start to quickly take on his countryman Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux over the course of a couple of turns to move up 5th on the opening lap. The Swiss maintained his position until the ed of the race. Renaux on the other side, went down when Guillod passed him and picked himself up well behind to finish in 18th place. Seewer hanged on in 6th but on lap 2 of 10, made a mistake and picked himself up in 15th place. The Swiss battled the whole race to move forward and finished frustratingly just outside the points in 11th place. It was a solid day for Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen who started in 7th but capitalised on Seewer’s mistake to move up to 6th. The Dutch rider managed to keep the 6th place until the end while his countryman Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff didn’t take the best start as he got into 9th but powered through on lap 2 to pass De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel to move up to 7th and finished there. Paturel clinched another top 10 and raced consistently in 8th place.