Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon's points-paying motos, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.

Morning Report

After 30 races all over the United States, we are finally at the finish line of the AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross season. Tonight in the Los Angeles Coliseum, triple points are on offer for the SuperMotocross World Championship meaning nine points between first place and second place when the dust settles. In the 450SMX class, the winner walks away with $1,000,000, while in the 250SMX class, the winner leaves with $500,000.

Chase Sexton enters with a two points advantage in 450SMX over his Honda HRC teammate Jett Lawrence. Sexton won the first round, Lawrence won the second round, and now they square off in a winner-take-all final. But it's not just between them. Progressive Insurance/HEP Suzuki's Ken Roczen won the second moto of the second round last week and sits 10 points back of Chase Sexton in the title fight. With so many points on offer, Roczen could still win this championship if things get wild.