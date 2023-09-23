Results Archive
Race Day Feed: SMX World Championship Final

Race Day Feed SMX World Championship Final

September 23, 2023 3:10pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

After 30 races all over the United States, we are finally at the finish line of the AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross season. Tonight in the Los Angeles Coliseum, triple points are on offer for the SuperMotocross World Championship meaning nine points between first place and second place when the dust settles. In the 450SMX class, the winner walks away with $1,000,000, while in the 250SMX class, the winner leaves with $500,000.

Chase Sexton enters with a two points advantage in 450SMX over his Honda HRC teammate Jett Lawrence. Sexton won the first round, Lawrence won the second round, and now they square off in a winner-take-all final. But it's not just between them. Progressive Insurance/HEP Suzuki's Ken Roczen won the second moto of the second round last week and sits 10 points back of Chase Sexton in the title fight. With so many points on offer, Roczen could still win this championship if things get wild.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 710 90
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550 88
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 80
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 622 74
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 455 71
Full Standings

In the 250SMX class, just seven points separate three riders in another winner-take-all showdown. Hunter Lawrence in the points leader in that class by three points over Jo Shimoda and seven points over Haiden Deegan. Simply put, whoever wins tonight of the three walks away as the 250SMX champion.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 643 89
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 468 86
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 539 82
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 478 63
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 474 62
Full Standings

It's a beautiful day in Southern California inside the birthplace of Supercross at the LA Coliseum and in just about 10 hours, we will see how this all shakes out. Be sure to tune into Race Day Live and the night show by checking out the broadcast schedule below, or you can also check back here for regular updates of the action as it happens. Here we go!

