The final Saturday night action from the 2023 AMA racing season culminated to one final showdown inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for all the marbles. After 30 races across the United States, the final round of the SuperMotocross World Championship played host to the first ever playoff showdown for the sports of supercross and motocross combined. With $1,000,000 on the line and a historic venue to host it all, all that was left was to see how it would play out.

In the 450SMX class, coming off of two weeks of racing prior to the finale, Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton held a narrow two-point advantage over his teammate Jett Lawrence. Thanks to this new SMX Playoff format, the finale was worth triple points of a normal race with the winner coming from a combined result from two motos. Between Sexton and Lawrence at least, it was a winner-take-all scenario. But not too far behind them was that of Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki’s Ken Roczen. Roczen hadn’t won either of the playoff races coming into Los Angeles, but he still sat just 10 points behind championship leader Chase Sexton on the heels of two second place finishes. While not quite a winner-take-all scenario for Roczen, things could fall his way with a little luck.

Thanks to those aforementioned triple points, it really wasn’t out of question for a lot of riders to still have a legitimate chance if any of the frontrunners ran into issues. For example, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson looked strong all throughout qualifying on the day and at the very least looked poised to play a big spoiler on the night, if not walk away with some hardware. As the sun set over Southern California and the fireworks lit up the sky above the Coliseum, it was time to put all of the talking to bed and drop the gate.

Anderson’s Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Adam Cianciarulo holeshot the first moto and led for a bit before Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Justin Barcia came up and passed the #9 machine. However, Barcia immediately crashed hard in the following rhythm section and needed medical attention. That brought out the red flag as Barcia was unfortunately carted away on the backboard. No update has been given on his condition at this time.