Well, here we are. Already at the end of the very first SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), and with multiple riders in both classes each having extremely strong shots at the title, and the huge payout that comes with it ($1 million in the 450 class and $500,000 in the 250 class). Things are sure to get spicy in the LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, but who exactly is in strong contention? Let’s jump right into it for a look at how things could play out this weekend.
The points payout is triple this Saturday, which changes the dynamic substantially. In the 250 Class, the realistic contenders are Hunter Lawrence (89 points), Jo Shimoda (86 points), and Haiden Deegan (82 points). Normally in this situation Deegan would need a little help to get his hands on the title, but with the points paying triple, he’s in control of his own destiny—as are Lawrence and Shimoda. A win from any of them brings home the championship, no matter what.
Sitting in a distant fourth is Levi Kitchen with 63 points, while RJ Hampshire and Jordon Smith are tied for fifth with 62 points apiece. They’re still alive, but they’d need something wild to happen to all three of the frontrunners in the class. If Kitchen were to win, he’d need Lawrence to finish sixth at best, Shimoda fifth, and Deegan fourth, to win the whole thing. It’s not crazy to think one of those guys might have some bad luck, but all three? Unlikely.
In the 450 class there are three main contenders too, although it’s not quite as tight in the points. Chase Sexton leads with 90 points, Jett Lawrence holds second with 88 points, and Ken Roczen sits third with 80 points. Sexton and Jett Lawrence, separated by just two points, are in a winner-take-all situation, and would be even if the points weren’t tripled for round three. Roczen, however, would need to win and have Sexton finish third or worse to take home the championship. That’s certainly possible. In fact, Sexton finished third just last week!
Aaron Plessinger (74 points) and Dylan Ferrandis (71 points) still have somewhat legitimate chances but putting your money on either one of them wouldn’t be the smart bet. Aaron Plessinger would have to win, and have Sexton finish fourth, Jett Lawrence third, and Roczen second. If Ferrandis were to win he’d need Sexton to finish fourth, Jett Lawrence fourth, and Roczen second. Neither one of those situations are outside the realm of possibility, or even all that crazy and outlandish, but at the same time, less than likely. No matter what happens though, the stage is set in both classes for what promises to be an epic showdown for an SMX championship, and a massive payday. Buckle up!
- SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final (Finale)Saturday, September 23
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 23 - 4:30 PM
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 23 - 4:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 9:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 9:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 10:00 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 10:00 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 23 - 10:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirSeptember 25 - 1:00 AM
-