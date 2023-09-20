Jett Lawrence Given Written Warning for Roczen Wave By

1.5.9 PERFORMANCE OBLIGATION a. AMAP requires that all Competitors give their utmost effort and compete to the best of their capability, striving to secure the highest achievable finishing position in the Event. b. Should any Credentialed Participant deliberately manipulate, or attempt to influence, the final outcomes of the Competition, or incite, convince, or motivate others to do so, they will be subject to disciplinary measures as outlined in Section 3.1: Violations and Disciplinary Action. C. The term "deliberately manipulate" pertains to any demonstrable behavior or strategy from a Participant which indicates they did not compete with full effort or intent, with the objective of altering the end results of the Competition, as determined exclusively by AMAP.

Lawrence won the first moto at Chicagoland and led the second moto. Roczen was running a close second when Lawrence elected to pull over and wave Roczen around. Roczen went on to win the moto. Lawrence won the overall, anyway, with a 1-2 to Roczen's 3-1.

On the podium, Lawrence spoke of the overall results structure of SMX and doing math along the way, and he appeared to be indicating that he wanted to help Roczen move to second overall and push Chase Sexton to third, which would allow him to gain more points on Sexton, who leads the SMX series. Jett's math was off, though, as Roczen still would have taken second overall ahead of Sexton, even if he finished the moto in second.

"I think it was the two laps when I think Kenny was really on me, when he kind of closed the gap," explained Lawrence in the post-race press conference. "I was riding, but my mind was somewhere else thinking, trying to do math. But, I kind of took two laps and was just thinking and making sure if I did let him pass, it wouldn’t affect my overall. But it turns out my great math wouldn’t have meant anything if I would have let him pass or not. [Laughs] So that’s my good math. But it was two laps I was thinking of it. Then I was like, I’m pretty sure I’m good. So at that back section I just let him pass. Then just kind of ran behind. I got to see how he races, so it was a good thing for me because obviously I can only learn so much if I’m in front of the guy. So it was nice to kind of see how Kenny’s lines were and see how he kind of races on a bit of a tighter track. I got to see in outdoors, but I haven’t quite seen in more of a kind of supercrossy layout."

Lawrence also joked that the win was a baby gift for Roczen, who welcomed a new baby the Wednesday before the race.

Roczen has expressed his opinion on the matter on his Instagram account.